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    • Purifying excellence Purifying excellence Purifying excellence

      Reverse Osmosis purification Aquaporin Inside™ RO Filter Cartridge

      AUT620R400/79

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Purifying excellence

      Reverse Osmosis Filter for Philips Tap Water Stations AUT8950/79. The biomimetic RO membrane is equipped with Aquaporin Inside™ water purification technology to filter water faster and more energy efficiently.

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      Suggested retail price: $219.00

      Reverse Osmosis purification Aquaporin Inside™ RO Filter Cartridge

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      Purifying excellence

      Aquaporin Inside™ removes 110 kinds of substances*

      • 11,000 litres filtration capacity
      • 3 years expected lifetime
      • 1.05/min 400 GPD RO membrane
      • NASA/ESA tested Aquaporin Inside™
      • Available via BUNNINGS

      Aquaporin Inside

      Harnessing the power of nature, the biomimetic reverse osmosis membrane incorporates aquaporin proteins to replicate natures own water filtration process and filters water faster and better than ever before. The filtration system can effectively remove 110 kinds of harmful substances down to 0.0001 micron*, providing you and your family with clean and fresh-tasting water.

      Technical Specifications

      • Filtration performance

        Microplastics reduction
        Yes
        Bacteria removal
        Yes
        Chlorine reduction
        Yes
        Pesticides reduction
        Yes
        Bacteria reduction
        Yes
        VOC reduction
        Yes
        Viruses reduction
        Yes
        PFOA reduction
        Yes
        Heavy metals reduction
        Yes
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