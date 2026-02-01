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AUT620R400/79
Purifying excellence
Reverse Osmosis Filter for Philips Tap Water Stations AUT8950/79. The biomimetic RO membrane is equipped with Aquaporin Inside™ water purification technology to filter water faster and more energy efficiently.See all benefits
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Aquaporin Inside™ RO Filter Cartridge
Total
recurring payment
Harnessing the power of nature, the biomimetic reverse osmosis membrane incorporates aquaporin proteins to replicate natures own water filtration process and filters water faster and better than ever before. The filtration system can effectively remove 110 kinds of harmful substances down to 0.0001 micron*, providing you and your family with clean and fresh-tasting water.
Filtration performance
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