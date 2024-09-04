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AUT6104CH/79
Seven temperatures. Zero compromises
Green tea at 75°. Boiling for the pot. Seven precise temperatures, one elegant tap — with Aquaporin Inside™ RO technology that removes PFAS, chlorine, pharmaceuticals and 110+ harmful substances. Purified water, your way.See all benefits
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Instant Pure Water Tap | 7 Temperature Settings
Total
recurring payment
Harnessing the power of nature. This reverse osmosis system uses a biomimetic membrane with aquaporin proteins — the same proteins found in nature that help water pass through cell membranes. It effectively filters out harmful substances down to 0.0001 micron. Aquaporin Inside™ technology, developed by Aquaporin A/S (Denmark), has been tested in collaboration with NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) for use in space missions—demonstrating outstanding innovation, reliability, and performance.
Precision Meets Convenience. The elegantly designed smart faucet combines form and function, featuring a durable ABS plastic and zinc alloy housing. It integrates both the system control unit and purified water outlet into one sleek interface. Easily select from seven temperature settings (ambient, 45°C, 55°C, 65°C, 75°C, 85°C, 95°C) and four dispensing volumes (240 ml, 500 ml, 1000 ml, or continuous flow). The 120° swivel design offers flexible positioning, making it exceptionally user-friendly for everyday use.
In Australia, all plumbing products must be WaterMark certified and installed by a licensed plumber. This Philips tap is fully certified to AS/NZS 3497:2021 for drinking water treatment systems, confirming compliance with Australian and New Zealand regulatory, safety, and performance standards. Ask your retailer about professional installation options.
This system uses continuous flow heating technology to provide instant hot purified water. The internal tank is constantly refilled with purified water, so it never runs empty. It can deliver up to 1.5 L of water above 90°C continuously. The temperature is maintained between 92°C and 95°C, reheating in 20-second cycles as needed. Energy-efficient, it uses ≤0.5 kWh per 24 hours to maintain temperature (when idle). The tank is made from 316L low-carbon stainless steel for excellent strength and corrosion resistance.
The smart faucet displays TDS levels, giving you real-time water qualityre-assurance. This system is tested to reduce Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) and complies with NSF/ANSI Standard 58 for point-of-use reverse osmosis (RO) systems. In compliance with NSF/ANSI the system meets rigorous standards for material safety, structural integrity, and filtration performance. In addition the system is tested to reduce over 110 potentially harmful substances, including bacteria, chloride, microplastics, fluoride, PFAS chemicals and pharmaceuticals.
Even when the tap hasn't been used for hours, the first glass should be just as pure as the last. TDS creep occurs when reverse osmosis systems are unused for a period, allowing total dissolved solids to slowly pass through the membrane, temporarily raising the TDS level in the purified water. The Philips FreshPro™ system prevents this by automatically flushing the system with purified water — even during standby periods. This proactive flushing reduces TDS creep and ensures the first glass of water is just as pure as the last.
Most traditional RO systems waste 3 litres of water for every 1 litre purified — a serious concern in a country that manages some of the world's most variable rainfall. This system achieves 65% water recovery, producing 2 litres of purified water for every 1 litre sent to drain. That's more than three times more efficient than conventional systems, and consistent with Philips' commitment to sustainable design.
Traditional RO systems offer 50 GPD (gallons per day) — equivalent to 0.13 litres per minute and therefore need storage tanks to offer an acceptable water flow. Philips Instant Pure RO Taps offer 400 to 1000 GPD, enabling flow rates of up to 2.6 litres per minute — 20x faster than conventional systems. No need for large storage tanks!
This system has been independently tested by CTI International in accordance with NSF/ANSI Standard 58, which evaluates point-of-use (POU) reverse osmosis systems. The certification covers: material safety, structural integrity, TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) reduction, product documentation and performance. The system achieved a TDS reduction of over 95%. It is also certified by CSA Group International to NSF/ANSI Standard 372, confirming lead-free compliance for all materials in contact with drinking water.
This advanced system delivers a high water purification capacity of 800 gallons per day (GPD), supporting an instant filtration flow of 2.1 L/min for both ambient and heated water. Designed to meet the needs of larger households, it provides continuous, on-demand purified water without requiring a separate storage tank—saving space and ensuring water is always fresh.
The 5-layer filter cartridge (Philips AUT609R800/00) is tested to keep its performance for at least 6,000 liters of water purification. Recommended to replace after 2 years of usage. A filter lifetime indicator on the smart faucet will remind you when the cartridge is nearing the end of its lifetime and should be replaced.
Filtration performance
Filter specifications
General specifications
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