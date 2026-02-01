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    • Crisp and pure tasting water Crisp and pure tasting water Crisp and pure tasting water

      On-tap filtration Fast flow Softening+ DIY filtration system

      AUT1211/79

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Crisp and pure tasting water

      Enjoy crisp and pure-tasting water. Easily switch between filters and unfiltered water. The included filter cartridges are good for a full year of filtration (replacement codes AUT811 and AUT820).

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      Suggested retail price: $279.00

      On-tap filtration Fast flow Softening+ DIY filtration system

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      Crisp and pure tasting water

      Straight from the tap, no power required

      • Carbon Block + Resin filtration
      • Reduces 99% chlorine
      • Large capacity - Fast flow
      • DIY installation, no power no noise
      • Available via BUNNINGS

      QuickTwist filter replacement

      Easy and hygienic filter replacement thanks to the QuickTwist design, without the need for additional tools

      Cleaner water for the whole kitchen

      3-stage microfiltration improves water quality by effectively reducing chlorine, lead, pesticides so that you can enjoy safe, clean, great-tasting water, while achieving up to 2.5L/min fast flow.

      Advanced filter for superior, long-lasting performance

      It delivers silky-softened water to outlet throughout your tap, with ion exchange resins.

      Saves thousands of single-use plastic bottles every year

      Bottled water takes a significant toll on the environment, and also costly. With this water filtration system, you never need it again - you always have access to clean and fresh-tasting water.

      Environment friendly

      No need for power and no drain water.

      Advanced filter for superior, long-lasting performance

      Long lifetime: the filter lasts for up to 12 months.

      Technical Specifications

      • Filtration performance

        Chlorine reduction
        Yes
        Pesticides reduction
        Yes
        Water hardness reduction
        Yes
        VOC reduction
        Yes

      • Filter specifications

        Filtration Precision
        Down to 0.01 micron
        Stage of filtration
        3-stage
        CB filter lifetime
        Up to 24 months
        Resin filter lifetime
        Up to 12 months
        CB filter replacement
        AUT811/79
        Resin filter replacement
        AUT820/79

      • General specifications

        Rated water flow rate
        2.5L/min
        Product Dimension (LxWxH)
        296*99*264  mm
        Inlet water temperature
        5-38℃  °C
        Inlet water pressure
        0.1-0.4
        Applicable inlet water
        Municipal tap water
        Installation
        Vertical installation only

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