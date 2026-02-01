On-tap filtration Fast flow Softening+ DIY filtration system
Crisp and pure tasting water
Enjoy crisp and pure-tasting water. Easily switch between filters and unfiltered water. The included filter cartridges are good for a full year of filtration (replacement codes AUT811 and AUT820). See all benefits
Suggested retail price: $279.00
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On-tap filtration Fast flow Softening+ DIY filtration system
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On-tap filtration
Fast flow Softening+ DIY filtration system
Crisp and pure tasting water
Straight from the tap, no power required
- Carbon Block + Resin filtration
- Reduces 99% chlorine
- Large capacity - Fast flow
- DIY installation, no power no noise
- Available via BUNNINGS
QuickTwist filter replacement
Easy and hygienic filter replacement thanks to the QuickTwist design, without the need for additional tools
Cleaner water for the whole kitchen
3-stage microfiltration improves water quality by effectively reducing chlorine, lead, pesticides so that you can enjoy safe, clean, great-tasting water, while achieving up to 2.5L/min fast flow.
Advanced filter for superior, long-lasting performance
It delivers silky-softened water to outlet throughout your tap, with ion exchange resins.
Saves thousands of single-use plastic bottles every year
Bottled water takes a significant toll on the environment, and also costly. With this water filtration system, you never need it again - you always have access to clean and fresh-tasting water.
Environment friendly
No need for power and no drain water.
Advanced filter for superior, long-lasting performance
Long lifetime: the filter lasts for up to 12 months.
Technical Specifications
-
Filtration performance
- Chlorine reduction
-
Yes
- Pesticides reduction
-
Yes
- Water hardness reduction
-
Yes
- VOC reduction
-
Yes
-
Filter specifications
- Filtration Precision
-
Down to 0.01 micron
- Stage of filtration
-
3-stage
- CB filter lifetime
-
Up to 24 months
- Resin filter lifetime
-
Up to 12 months
- CB filter replacement
-
AUT811/79
- Resin filter replacement
-
AUT820/79
-
General specifications
- Rated water flow rate
-
2.5L/min
- Product Dimension (LxWxH)
-
296*99*264
mm
- Inlet water temperature
-
5-38℃
°C
- Inlet water pressure
-
0.1-0.4
- Applicable inlet water
-
Municipal tap water
- Installation
-
Vertical installation only
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