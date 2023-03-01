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    • Ironing reimagined Ironing reimagined Ironing reimagined
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      All-in-One Ironing Solutions All-in-One 8500 Series

      AIS8540/80

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Ironing reimagined

      The Philips All-in-One 8500 Series is the game-changing solution to look your best. The steaming and ironing combination is a convenient mix of easy handling and powerful performance. A versatile solution that keeps creases at bay.

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      All-in-One Ironing Solutions All-in-One 8500 Series

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      Ironing reimagined

      Greater versatility, performance and convenience**

      • Multi-angle board,
      • Dual heating technology
      • OptimalTEMP technology
      • Ergonomic iron+ head
      Integrated multi-angle board for flexible convenience

      Integrated multi-angle board for flexible convenience

      The integrated multi-angle board can be tapered and pivots to any position for a flexible and convenient experience. For horizontally ironing the most difficult fabrics or vertically ironing the most delicate garments. And everything in between.

      Dual heat technology with better performance vs steam iron**

      Dual heat technology with better performance vs steam iron**

      Dual heating technology enables powerful steam penetration to eliminate creases with better performance than a steam iron**, ensuring that your garments look their best easily.

      Ergonomic iron+ head, makes light work of ironing

      Ergonomic iron+ head, makes light work of ironing

      At half the weight of a regular steam iron***, the ergonomic iron+ head ensures you can de-crease clothes in comfort.

      OptimalTEMP, no burns guaranteed on any ironable fabric

      OptimalTEMP, no burns guaranteed on any ironable fabric

      No burns, no worries; OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on any ironable fabric, so you can iron everything, from jeans to silk, worry-free.

      Kills 99.9% bacteria* to refresh and remove odors

      Kills 99.9% bacteria* to refresh and remove odors

      Kills 99.9% bacteria* to refresh and remove odors to keep garments fresh and prolong their life.

      Detachable base for flexible usage around the house

      Detachable base for flexible usage around the house

      The detachable base is portable to meet all your needs in the home: from steaming upholstery and curtains, to sterilizing furniture and beds. Simply disconnect and transport base and iron head as needed.

      Retractable top hook for convenient hanging of clothes

      Retractable top hook for convenient hanging of clothes

      The top hook conveniently supports the hangers when ironing garments vertically or when stored. It folds easily when not in use or when ironing horizontally.

      Integrated wheels for easy transportation

      Integrated wheels for easy transportation

      Integrated wheels conveniently support you to transport the device with ease and speed to wherever you need it.

      Long lasting steam performance without needing to descale

      Long lasting steam performance without needing to descale

      No descaling required thanks to the unique design of the dual engines. Ensuring long lasting performance without descaling.

      Large 1.2L water tank to de-crease more garments in one go

      Large 1.2L water tank to de-crease more garments in one go

      With the large 1.2L detachable water tank that's 3x bigger** you'll be able to de-crease more garments than ever in one go.

      Fast heatup in no time: 90 seconds

      Fast heatup in no time: 90 seconds

      Fast heat-up in just 90 seconds, ideal for last-minute touch-ups.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Product type
        All-in-One
        Heat up time
        90 seconds
        Soleplate material
        Ceramic
        Calc management
        No de-calc needed
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        1.2 L
        Variable steam levels
        3 settings: Eco, Normal, Max.
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Warranty/Guarantee
        2 year worldwide guarantee

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        2200 W
        Pressure
        6.0 Bar
        Continuous steam rate
        90 g/min
        Steam-on-demand
        Yes
        Steam boost
        300 g
        Frequency
        50-60 Hz
        Voltage
        110V (Taiwan), 127V (Brazil LV), 220V (China, Korea, Brazil HV), 240V (ROW)
        Technology
        OptimalTEMP technology, Dual Heating technology

      • Safety

        Automatic shut-off
        Yes

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Soleplate dimensions
        196 cm²
        Product dimensions stowed away (W x H x L)
        49.5 x 50.5 x 121 cm
        Product dimensions extended (WxHxL)
        49.5 x 50.5 x 155 cm
        Package dimensions (WxHxL)
        40 x 60.5 x 60 cm
        Power cord length
        1.9 m
        Hose cord length
        1.28 m
        Board size (WxHxL)
        36 x 83 x 3 cm
        Iron weight
        0.74 kg
        Product Weight
        11.9 kg
        Total weight with packaging
        15.7 kg

      • Design

        Integrated wheels
        Yes
        Color
        Dark Slate / Gold

      • Accessories

        Garment hanger
        Integrated flip hook
        Multi-angle adjustable ironing board
        Integrated multi-angle adjustable ironing board with tapered tip
        Board cover - Top layer
        3 layers, heavy melange top layer
        Adjustable pole(s)
        Yes
        Iron dock
        Multi-position dock: right and top of the ironing board

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

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      • tested by third party institute for E. coli, S. Aureus, C. Albicans and mites on cotton with 10 seconds steaming time
      • *compared to our Philips steam irons
      • **vs steam irons, according to consumers, product placement test October 2022

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