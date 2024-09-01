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    • One system. Efficient and Hassle-free. One system. Efficient and Hassle-free. One system. Efficient and Hassle-free.

      All-in-One Ironing Solutions All-in-One 6000 Series

      AIS6020/70

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      One system. Efficient and Hassle-free.

      The Philips All-in-One 6000 Series is your smart solution to always look your best. The sleek 3-in-1 combination of iron, steamer and board helps you quickly remove creases from garments in any vertical, horizontal or tilted position.

      See all benefits

      All-in-One Ironing Solutions All-in-One 6000 Series

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      One system. Efficient and Hassle-free.

      More versatility, performance, and convenience**

      • Integrated multi-angle board
      • OptimalTEMP technology
      • Foot-operated buttons
      • Powerful 45 g/min steam rate
      • Up to 99.9% of bacteria* removed
      Integrated multi-angle adjustable ironing board

      Integrated multi-angle adjustable ironing board

      The multi-angle ironing board can be tapered to any position for a convenient experience. Horizontal position to iron the most difficult fabrics, vertical to steam delicate garments.

      Powerful engine to easily decrease even tougher creases

      Powerful engine to easily decrease even tougher creases

      The powerful engine generates up to 45g/min of steam rate to flatten tough creases and the pointed iron tip helps achieve precise results.

      OptimalTEMP, guaranteed no burns on all ironable fabrics

      OptimalTEMP, guaranteed no burns on all ironable fabrics

      OptimalTEMP technology prevents burns on ironable fabrics, so you can iron everything from jeans to silk without any problems.

      The base displays foot buttons and detachable water tank

      The base displays foot buttons and detachable water tank

      The user-friendly base includes two practical foot operated buttons to conveniently switch your device on/off and activate decalc mode; and a bottle shaped detachable 1.1L water tank.

      Ergonomic iron+ iron makes ironing pleasantly light

      Ergonomic iron+ iron makes ironing pleasantly light

      At half the weight of a regular steam iron***, the ergonomic iron+ head ensures you can de-crease clothes in comfort.

      Kills 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* to refresh garments

      Kills 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* to refresh garments

      Prolonged hot steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* and removes odors to keep garments fresh.

      Retractable top hook for easy hanging of clothes

      Retractable top hook for easy hanging of clothes

      The top hook conveniently supports the hanger when ironing garments vertically or when stored.

      Integrated wheels for easy transportation

      Integrated wheels for easy transportation

      Integrated wheels conveniently help you transport the device with ease and speed to wherever you need it.

      Smart Calc-Clean technology makes your iron decalc easy

      Smart Calc-Clean technology makes your iron decalc easy

      The Smart Calc-Clean technology reminds you when it's time to de-scale: make it easy with the included decalc tray and enjoy years of effective use.

      Large 1.1L water tank to de-wrinkle more garments in one go

      Large 1.1L water tank to de-wrinkle more garments in one go

      With the bottle-shaped detachable water tank you'll be able to de-crease more garments minimizing refills.

      The iron is ready in just 80 seconds

      The iron is ready in just 80 seconds

      Fast heat-up in just 80 seconds, ideal for lastminute touch-ups.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Product type
        All-in-One
        Heat up time
        80 seconds
        Soleplate material
        Ceramic
        Soleplate name
        OptimalTEMP heated soleplate
        Calc management
        Scale management - Smart Calc-Clean technology
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        1.1 L
        Variable steam levels
        1 setting
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Warranty/Guarantee
        2 year worldwide guarantee

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        1800 W (1500 W for Taiwan, 1600 W for 127V in Brazil & 220V in China and Korea)
        Pressure
        6.0 Bar
        Continuous steam rate
        45 g/min
        Steam-on-demand
        Yes
        Steam boost
        Yes
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Technology
        OptimalTEMP technology

      • Safety

        Automatic shut-off
        Yes

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Soleplate dimensions
        116.7 cm²
        Product dimensions stowed away (W x H x L)
        42.6 x 44.4 x 124.7 cm
        Product dimensions extended (WxHxL)
        42.6 x 44.4 x 166.7 cm
        Package dimensions (WxHxL)
        59.5 x 40.0 x 39.5 cm
        Power cord length
        1.5 m
        Board size (WxHxL)
        33.6 x 70.5 x 3 cm*, *with board cover
        Iron weight
        0.78 kg
        Product Weight
        10 kg
        Total weight with packaging
        13.2 kg

      • Design

        Integrated wheels
        Yes
        Color
        Dark Green

      • Accessories

        Garment hanger
        Integrated flip hook
        Multi-angle adjustable ironing board
        Integrated multi-angle adjustable ironing board with tapered tip
        Easy steamer head holder
        Iron dock
        Adjustable pole(s)
        Yes
        Iron dock
        Multi-position dock: right and top of the ironing board
        Decalc tray
        Yes

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      • *tested by third party institute for E. Coli , S. Aureus, C. Albicans and mites on cotton with 10 seconds steaming time
      • **compared to our Philips steam irons
      • *** vs steam irons, according to consumers, product placement test October 2022

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