All-in-One Ironing Solutions All-in-One 6000 Series
One system. Efficient and Hassle-free.
The Philips All-in-One 6000 Series is your smart solution to always look your best. The sleek 3-in-1 combination of iron, steamer and board helps you quickly remove creases from garments in any vertical, horizontal or tilted position.
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All-in-One Ironing Solutions All-in-One 6000 Series
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All-in-One Ironing Solutions
All-in-One 6000 Series
One system. Efficient and Hassle-free. More versatility, performance, and convenience** Integrated multi-angle board OptimalTEMP technology Foot-operated buttons Powerful 45 g/min steam rate Up to 99.9% of bacteria* removed Integrated multi-angle adjustable ironing board
The multi-angle ironing board can be tapered to any position for a convenient experience. Horizontal position to iron the most difficult fabrics, vertical to steam delicate garments.
Powerful engine to easily decrease even tougher creases
The powerful engine generates up to 45g/min of steam rate to flatten tough creases and the pointed iron tip helps achieve precise results.
OptimalTEMP, guaranteed no burns on all ironable fabrics
OptimalTEMP technology prevents burns on ironable fabrics, so you can iron everything from jeans to silk without any problems.
The base displays foot buttons and detachable water tank
The user-friendly base includes two practical foot operated buttons to conveniently switch your device on/off and activate decalc mode; and a bottle shaped detachable 1.1L water tank.
Ergonomic iron+ iron makes ironing pleasantly light
At half the weight of a regular steam iron***, the ergonomic iron+ head ensures you can de-crease clothes in comfort.
Kills 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* to refresh garments
Prolonged hot steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* and removes odors to keep garments fresh.
Retractable top hook for easy hanging of clothes
The top hook conveniently supports the hanger when ironing garments vertically or when stored.
Integrated wheels for easy transportation
Integrated wheels conveniently help you transport the device with ease and speed to wherever you need it.
Smart Calc-Clean technology makes your iron decalc easy
The Smart Calc-Clean technology reminds you when it's time to de-scale: make it easy with the included decalc tray and enjoy years of effective use.
Large 1.1L water tank to de-wrinkle more garments in one go
With the bottle-shaped detachable water tank you'll be able to de-crease more garments minimizing refills.
The iron is ready in just 80 seconds
Fast heat-up in just 80 seconds, ideal for lastminute touch-ups.
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
General Specification
Product type
All-in-One Heat up time
80 seconds Soleplate material
Ceramic Soleplate name
OptimalTEMP heated soleplate Calc management
Scale management - Smart Calc-Clean technology Detachable water tank
Yes Water tank capacity
1.1 L Variable steam levels
1 setting Vertical steaming
Yes Warranty/Guarantee
2 year worldwide guarantee
Technical Specifications
Power
1800 W (1500 W for Taiwan, 1600 W for 127V in Brazil & 220V in China and Korea) Pressure
6.0 Bar Continuous steam rate
45 g/min Steam-on-demand
Yes Steam boost
Yes Voltage
220-240 V Technology
OptimalTEMP technology
Safety
Automatic shut-off
Yes
Weight and Dimensions
Soleplate dimensions
116.7 cm² Product dimensions stowed away (W x H x L)
42.6 x 44.4 x 124.7 cm Product dimensions extended (WxHxL)
42.6 x 44.4 x 166.7 cm Package dimensions (WxHxL)
59.5 x 40.0 x 39.5 cm Power cord length
1.5 m Board size (WxHxL)
33.6 x 70.5 x 3 cm*, *with board cover Iron weight
0.78 kg Product Weight
10 kg Total weight with packaging
13.2 kg
Design
Integrated wheels
Yes Color
Dark Green
Accessories
Garment hanger
Integrated flip hook Multi-angle adjustable ironing board
Integrated multi-angle adjustable ironing board with tapered tip Easy steamer head holder
Iron dock Adjustable pole(s)
Yes Iron dock
Multi-position dock: right and top of the ironing board Decalc tray
Yes
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*tested by third party institute for E. Coli , S. Aureus, C. Albicans and mites on cotton with 10 seconds steaming time **compared to our Philips steam irons *** vs steam irons, according to consumers, product placement test October 2022
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