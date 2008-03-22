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    • Fully pocketable size Fully pocketable size Fully pocketable size

      Portable Radio

      AE1530/00

      Fully pocketable size

      You can enjoy loud, good quality sound wherever you go with this stylish, pocket-size Philips MW/FM pocket radio.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Portable Radio

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      Fully pocketable size

      • FM/MW, Analogue tuning
      • Built-in speaker
      • Headphone jack
      • Battery operated
      FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

      FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

      FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

      Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud in good sound

      Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud in good sound

      A speaker offers good sound quality for more pleasure.

      Single thumbwheel control for volume and on/off switch

      0

      Stereo headphone jack for better personal music enjoyment

      Connect your own headphones with this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favorite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power
        100 mW RMS
        Volume control
        rotary (analogue)
        Sound system
        mono

      • Connectivity

        Audio/Video output
        Headphone (3.5mm)

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        • FM
        • MW

      • Power

        Battery type
        AAA size (LR3)
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Number of batteries
        2

      • Dimensions

        Main unit depth
        19  mm
        Main unit height
        117  mm
        Main unit width
        56  mm
        Product weight
        0.08  kg

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