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    • Your personal road safety guardian Your personal road safety guardian Your personal road safety guardian
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      ADR810 Car driving video recorder

      ADR81BLX1

      Your personal road safety guardian

      Enjoy peace of mind while driving, Philips automotive driving recorder will protect you in case the unexpected happens. Feel guarded thanks to automated safety functions; Collision Detection, Emergency EasyCature, and Fatigue Alert.

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      ADR810 Car driving video recorder

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      ADR810

      Car driving video recorder

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      Your personal road safety guardian

      with collision detection & emergency Easy Capture

      • Full-HD 1080p
      • Automatic collision detection
      • Fatigue index and driver alert
      • Emergency Easy Capture
      Automatic recording when you start your vehicle

      Automatic recording when you start your vehicle

      As soon as you power on your vehicle, the driving recorder starts operating automatically.

      Collision detection and automatic emergency recording

      Collision detection and automatic emergency recording

      In case of a collision, an emergency recording is automatically saved to secure the evidence and prevent overwriting.

      Fatigue index and driver alert

      Fatigue index and driver alert

      The fatigue index shows the evolution of a driver’s fatigue , and will indicate a visual and acoustic warning message when the driver should be taking a rest.

      Vivid details with 1080p Full HD definition

      Vivid details with 1080p Full HD definition

      Capture vivid details with 1080p Full HD definition

      Instant replay with proof stamped evidence

      Instant replay with proof stamped evidence

      Instant replay to clarify responsibility on the spot, with proof stamped evidence, to support & speed up insurance claim process

      Emergency EasyCapture, to always catch the unexpected

      Emergency EasyCapture, to always catch the unexpected

      Philips EasyCapture ensures fast and easy emergency recording buttons at hand. Capture and save everything that happens on the road when you need it: one button clearly identified on the device, and one on the cigarette lighter adaptor.

      Perfect night view

      Perfect night view

      Capture sharpest details, day and night. With optimized Night View.

      Original equipment quality

      Original equipment quality

      Philips brought its worldwide automotive expertise to provide the best in-car performance and a long-lasting quality. High vibration and temperature resistance CE/ FCC certified for safe installation and use Sturdy mounting with easy fitting and adjustment.

      156° degree wide angle lens

      156° degree wide angle lens

      Capture more of the scene with a proven 156° degree super wide angle

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Your road safety guardian
        Product highlight
        with emergency Easy Capture

      • Product description

        Aperture Range
        F/#2.0
        Auto exposure
        Yes
        Auto white balance
        Yes
        Automatic recording
        Yes
        Collision detection
        Yes
        Date and time stamp
        Yes
        Designation
        ADR810
        Display
        2.7” LCD
        Emergency file protection
        Yes
        File Format
        .MOV, H.264 video compression
        Fixed Lens
        156° super wide angle lens
        G-sensor
        Yes
        Image Sensor
        2.1 Mega-pixels CMOS
        Improved night visibility
        Yes
        Interface
        Mini USB 2.0, HDMI, Speaker
        Internal Memory
        64Mb SPI Flash
        Languages
        English, Chinese, Japanese
        LCD Auto Off
        Yes
        Operating Temperature
        -10 ~ 65  °C
        Random Access Memory
        64Mx16bit (1Gbits) DDR2 SDRAM
        Recording media (ext. Memory)
        Micro SD card (up to 32GB)
        Recording Time
        160min @16GB for full HD
        Seamless loop recording
        Yes
        Storage Temperature
        -20 ~ 70  °C
        Technology
        Automotive Driving Recorder
        Video resolution
        Full HD(1920x1080p) @30fps

      • Logistic data

        Quantity in box
        1
        Reference
        ADR81BLX1
        Ordering code (China)
        17216030
        EAN (China)
        6947939172160

      • Accessories included

        Accessories
        12V cable, mounting bracket
        Power
        12 V car adapter
        Power cable length
        4  m

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        83  g
        Product dimensions (L x W x H)
        106.7 x 50.0 x 32.5  mm
        Box weight (incl. product)
        370  g

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        6947939173983
        EAN3
        6947939173990

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