ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph

NSF certified filtrationAdvanced PFAS Pro filter cartridge (680L)

ADD569P1/37

Enjoy better tasting water

Proprietary activated carbon block filter (ADD569) is certified according to NSF standards for the removal of 50+ contaminants. Good for 680 litres or 6 months of filtration. Scroll down to “support for this product” for the Filtration Performance Data sheet.

See all benefits

Filters when you pour — not hours before

Enjoy better tasting water

  • PFOA, PFOS chemicals reduction (NSF 53)

  • VOC, Lead and Mercury reduction (NSF 53)

  • Chlorine reduction (NSF 42 - II)

  • Pharmaceuticals reduction (NSF 401-3)

  • For Philips Powered Pitchers (2026 onwards)

Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

Great tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.

6 months filter life

Filtration performance is designed to last up to 6 months or 180 gallons (680 liters) of water filtration, whichever comes first.

Turns tap water into crisp and pure tasting water

50+ contaminants reduction incl. PFAS (PFOA&PFOS) and emerging contaminates.

Technical Specifications

Parts & Accessories

Manuals & Documentation

Localized Commercial Leaflet

  • version: 5
  • PDF file, 516.2 kB
  • 23 March 2026

Filtration Performance Data Sheet

  • version: 1
  • PDF file, 2.6 MB
  • 12 November 2025

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • $30 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • $30 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.