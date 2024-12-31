2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
ADD569P1/37
Enjoy better tasting water
Proprietary activated carbon block filter (ADD569) is certified according to NSF standards for the removal of 50+ contaminants. Good for 680 litres or 6 months of filtration. Scroll down to “support for this product” for the Filtration Performance Data sheet.
PFOA, PFOS chemicals reduction (NSF 53)
VOC, Lead and Mercury reduction (NSF 53)
Chlorine reduction (NSF 42 - II)
Pharmaceuticals reduction (NSF 401-3)
For Philips Powered Pitchers (2026 onwards)
Great tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.
Filtration performance is designed to last up to 6 months or 180 gallons (680 liters) of water filtration, whichever comes first.
50+ contaminants reduction incl. PFAS (PFOA&PFOS) and emerging contaminates.