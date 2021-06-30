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    • From ambient to piping hot From ambient to piping hot From ambient to piping hot
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      Micro X-Clean filtration Compact Water Station

      ADD5910M/79

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      From ambient to piping hot

      High performance meets ultra-convenience. Now you can enjoy pure-tasting water from ambient to piping hot within seconds. Multiple volume settings at the touch of a button: 150ml, 250ml, 300ml, 400ml, 500ml and continuous.

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      Suggested retail price: $299.00

      Micro X-Clean filtration Compact Water Station

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      From ambient to piping hot

      with Micro X-Clean filter

      • Hot water in seconds
      • 6 temperature pre-sets
      • 5 volume pre-sets
      • Micro X-Clean filtration
      • Compact design, fits anywhere

      Fresh hot water on demand within seconds

      The innovative instant heating technology helps to provide hot water within seconds, at the exact temperature you like, bringing out the maximum aroma in your drinks.

      6 temperature settings for your different needs

      We provide pure-tasting water from ambient to piping hot. Blanching, brewing-up, sterilising, cooking. Tea, coffee, spaghetti, baby's bottle. You can do a million things with it.

      5 water volume selected at a touch of the screen

      150ml, 250ml, 300ml, 400ml, 500ml and continuous. You can always find the suitable water volume to fill your favorate cups, or even jugs and pots.

      Get the best out of your water

      Enjoy crisp and pure tasting water, as well as flavourful hot drinks. Philips Micro X-Clean filter reduces chlorine, limescale, heavy metals and emerging contaminants such as microplastics and PFOA.*

      Compact size, with large 2.2L water tank

      Compact design fits anywhere at home and office. Less re-fill and easy to keep hydrated with the large 2.2-liter water tank. Detachable water tank design ensures easy filling and cleaning.

      Plug and play; no installation required

      The dispenser will start to work as soon as you connect the power and turn it on. No need to plumb in.

      Filter lifetime indicator reminds on-time filter replacement

      The filter lifetime indicator reminds you to replace the filter on time, to ensure the best filtration performance.

      More than 2,400 single-use plastic bottles saved per year**

      Bottled water takes a significant toll on the environment, and also costly. Now you never need them again. The water station is always there, providing pure tasting water on demand.

      No more re-boiled or keep warm; less energy consumption

      The water is heated right at the moment you need, and at exact the volume you choose. No more re-boiled or keeping warm. It saves 70% of heating energy compared to thermopot***

      Technical Specifications

      • Filter specifications

        Replacement filter cartridge
        Micro X-Clean filter family
        Filtration capacity
        100L

      • Input water conditions

        Input water quality
        Municipal tap water
        Input water temperature
        5-38  °C

      • General specifications

        Product dimension
        150*262*300  mm
        Water tank capacity
        2.2L

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      • * The contaminants or other substances reduced by this water filter are not necessarily in all users' water.
      • **Compared to 500ml bottle water. Each filter lasts for 1 month/100 liters.
      • ***Assuming 2L of hot water consumption per day. Heating only. Cooling power consumption is excluded.

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