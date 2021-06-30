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ADD5910M/79
From ambient to piping hot
High performance meets ultra-convenience. Now you can enjoy pure-tasting water from ambient to piping hot within seconds. Multiple volume settings at the touch of a button: 150ml, 250ml, 300ml, 400ml, 500ml and continuous.See all benefits
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Compact Water Station
Total
recurring payment
The innovative instant heating technology helps to provide hot water within seconds, at the exact temperature you like, bringing out the maximum aroma in your drinks.
We provide pure-tasting water from ambient to piping hot. Blanching, brewing-up, sterilising, cooking. Tea, coffee, spaghetti, baby's bottle. You can do a million things with it.
150ml, 250ml, 300ml, 400ml, 500ml and continuous. You can always find the suitable water volume to fill your favorate cups, or even jugs and pots.
Enjoy crisp and pure tasting water, as well as flavourful hot drinks. Philips Micro X-Clean filter reduces chlorine, limescale, heavy metals and emerging contaminants such as microplastics and PFOA.*
Compact design fits anywhere at home and office. Less re-fill and easy to keep hydrated with the large 2.2-liter water tank. Detachable water tank design ensures easy filling and cleaning.
The dispenser will start to work as soon as you connect the power and turn it on. No need to plumb in.
The filter lifetime indicator reminds you to replace the filter on time, to ensure the best filtration performance.
Bottled water takes a significant toll on the environment, and also costly. Now you never need them again. The water station is always there, providing pure tasting water on demand.
The water is heated right at the moment you need, and at exact the volume you choose. No more re-boiled or keeping warm. It saves 70% of heating energy compared to thermopot***
Filter specifications
Input water conditions
General specifications
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