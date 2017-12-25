Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Perfect electrical performance Perfect electrical performance Perfect electrical performance

      CANbus adaptor LED Accessory for LED installation<br>

      18952C2

      Perfect electrical performance

      Philips LED-CANbus H7 is the ideal supplement for LED H7-based headlights. Easily installed, it ensures perfect electrical fit with your car, eliminating possible issues with dashboard warning.

      See all benefits

      CANbus adaptor LED Accessory for LED installation<br>

      Similar products

      See all Headlights

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      CANbus adaptor LED
      - {discount-value}

      CANbus adaptor LED

      Accessory for LED installation<br>

      Total

      recurring payment

      carselector

      Find the right globe for your car

      Guide to finding the right globe

      Find your globe
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Perfect electrical performance

      Smooth function

      • For LED-HL [~H7]
      • Pack of: 2
      • Advanced automotive system

      Ensure performance for LED-HL [~H7]

      Some car models have specific challenges for LED Upgrades. Unique Philips CANbus adaptors ensure smooth functioning for any electrical issues. They solve possible issues in regards to error messages on your dashboard or LED flickering.

      Easy installation

      Thanks to the advanced design, the CANbus adaptor is easily installed for good performance from day one.

      Optimal performance in all conditions

      The automotive design of the CANbus adaptor takes into consideration the demanding conditions of everyday use in the engine compartment.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Product highlight
        Perfect electrical performance

      • Product description

        Application
        H7
        Designation
        12176C2
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Range
        LED CANbus
        Technology
        LED
        Type
        [~H7]

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        12176C2
        Ordering code
        5064994

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        C2
        EAN1
        8719018050649
        EAN3
        8719018050656

      • Packed product information

        MOQ (for professionals)
        4

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.