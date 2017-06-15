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    • Drive with care Drive with care Drive with care

      LongLife EcoVision interior and signaling bulb

      12496LLECOCP

      Drive with care

      Tired of changing your headlight bulbs all the time? With higher lifetime of a car bulb, Philips LongLife EcoVision is the choice for drivers seeking to minimise maintenance on their vehicles.

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      LongLife EcoVision interior and signaling bulb

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      Drive with care

      Higher lifetime, less replacement

      • Type of lamp: PY21W
      • 12 V,21 W
      • Long lasting, less replacement
      • Ultra-resistant bulb
      • Number of bulbs: 10
      Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homlogation

      Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homlogation

      Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximize the safety and comfort of our customers’ driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

      Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

      Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

      Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance

      Wide range of 12V lamps to meet all functions

      Wide range of 12V lamps to meet all functions

      Which 12V lamp for which function ? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions : high beam, Low beal, front fog , front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, license plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.

      Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light

      Less waste thanks to fewer replacement

      Less waste thanks to fewer replacement

      It is the right choice for drivers looking for an environmentally friendly lighting solution.

      High quality filament design to minimize maintenance

      High quality filament design to minimize maintenance

      With Philips LongLifeEcoVision you need significantly fewer lamp replacements. This makes them the ideal lamp for high voltage cars.

      Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity

      Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity

      Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, which can happen when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.

      Award winning car lamp manufacturer

      Award winning car lamp manufacturer

      Our lamps are often rewarded by automotive experts

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity

      Philips are the choice of major car manufacturers.

      For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Long lasting
        Product highlight
        Higher lifetime

      • Product description

        Application
        • Front indicator
        • Rear indicator
        Base
        BAU15s
        Designation
        PY21 LongLife EcoVision
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Range
        LongLife EcoVision
        Technology
        Conventional
        Type
        PY21W

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        21  W
        Voltage
        12  V

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        12496LLECOCP
        Ordering code
        38218173

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        CP
        EAN1
        8727900382181
        EAN3
        8727900391084

      • Packed product information

        Net weight per piece
        8  g
        Gross weight per piece
        10.4  g
        Pack Quantity
        1
        MOQ (for professionals)
        50

      • Outerpack information

        Length
        27.8  cm
        Width
        26.1  cm
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        2.080  kg

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