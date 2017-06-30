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    • Safety has never been so attractive Safety has never been so attractive Safety has never been so attractive

      WhiteVision Headlight bulb<br>

      12342WHVSM

      Safety has never been so attractive

      Philips WhiteVision lamps add an intense white Xenon look to your car headlights for a premium driving experience. The increased brightness with significantly whiter light makes WhiteVision the perfect combination of style and safety.

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      WhiteVision Headlight bulb<br>

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      Safety has never been so attractive

      Brightness has never been so attractive<br>

      • Type of lamp: H4
      • Pack of: 2+2
      • 12 V,60/55 W
      • w5w position lamps included
      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

      A premium driving experience with intense white Xenon effect

      Outperforming any blue car bulbs on the market, Philips WhiteVision headlights are the right choice for drivers who want to drive with style without compromising on safety. With a high color temperature and a stylish white cap, WhiteVision is the ultimate upgrade for your headlamps. The Philips patented 3rd generation coating technology is an evolutionary masterpiece making WhiteVision the first headlamp with a truly white light.

      100% road legal, 100% intense white light

      WhiteVision is ECE certified and the first road-legal intense white light. It gives you the ultimate visibility without compromising safety by dazzling the car in front.

      Best-in-class lifetime for extended driving pleasure

      Philips WhiteVision headlights (available in H1, H3, H4, H7, HB3) are designed to last. They offer you a long and reliable lifetime of 450 hours*. That's significantly higher than competitive offerings. This results in fewer replacements and more value for money. (*H4 and H7 tested at 13,2V standard voltage)

      Crisp beam with intense white light

      With up to 3700 Kelvin and an intense white light, Philips WhiteVision headlights illuminate the road ahead with a crisp white beam that eliminates darkness instantly. The premium beam for a premium driving experience.

      Greater contrast for improved visibility and safer driving

      Maximum white light with a color temperature of 3700 Kelvin means your headlights give better reflections from road markings and signs. Whiter light keeps you alert at night, so you can enjoy a more comfortable driving experience at night.

      Philips car lamps are highly resistant

      UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of early failure. Philips UV-Quartz glass car lamps allow more pressure inside the lamp to produce a more powerful light and extended lifetime.

      Up to 60% more vision to maximize clarity

      An light output improved by 60% m enables you to be seeb by other road users more clearly. It improves safety, giving you them more time to react to potential hazards.

      White Xenon effect color match for high end look

      Supplied with two colour matching w5w position lamps, WhiteVision gives your car lights the premium look of high end cars.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Style
        Product highlight
        Intense white xenon effect

      • Product description

        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Base
        P43t-38
        Designation
        H4 WhiteVision
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Range
        WhiteVision
        Technology
        Halogen
        Type
        H4

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        • 400h
        • 450h

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        1650 ±15%/1000 ±15%  lm
        Color temperature
        3700 K  K

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        60/55  W
        Voltage
        12  V

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        12342WHVSM
        Ordering code
        34028030

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8727900340280
        EAN3
        8727900340297
        Packaging type
        SM

      • Packed product information

        Length
        11.0  cm
        Width
        4.7  cm
        Height
        12.8  cm
        Pack Quantity
        2
        MOQ (for professionals)
        5

      • Outerpack information

        Length
        29  cm
        Width
        12  cm
        Height
        13.6  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        660  g

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