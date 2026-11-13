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2 year warranty
30-day return
Free delivery from $150
Climate care
All series
Filters and Accessories
Rating
Philips Air Purifier 1000 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect & Active Carbon filter
Philips 2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i SeriesHEPA NanoProtect filter
Philips 2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series Active Carbon filter
Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect filter
Philips Air Purifier 800 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect & Active Carbon filter
Philips Genuine replacement filterIntegrated 3-in-1
Philips Genuine replacement filterNanoProtect HEPA
Philips Air purifier 900 & 800 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect filter
Philips Humidifier 2000 and 3000 SeriesHumidification filter
Philips Air Purifier 3000i SeriesHEPA NanoProtect & Active Carbon filter
Philips PureProtect Mini 900 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect filter
Philips Air Purifier 600 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect-filter
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