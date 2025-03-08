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Support for healthcare professionals

Helping you quickly and easily find the information you need to keep your healthcare organization and operations running smoothly. 

What are you looking for? 

Sales inquiries 
Complete a short form and a sales rep will contact you for more information. Be sure to note the area of your purchasing interest so we can get your information right away.
E-commerce 
Shop directly on our online stores for hospital or home health products. Or explore connecting your purchasing software to our inventory system with EDI functionality.

Are you looking for personal care, household or other Philips consumer product support?

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Customer Services Portal 
Stay on top of your service performance, uptime and utilization by managing your fleet and service, system and case status anytime, anywhere.  
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Distributor locator 
See our qualified distributors from around the globe who deliver the same level of excellence and customer satisfaction you get from Philips. 
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My Philips Community for Professionals 
An online community where Philips imaging users can learn from each other and find actionable information. 
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Philips Education Services 
Explore more than1,000 continuing education courses and programs designed to stimulate learning, and enhance operational efficiency and quality of care. 
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Get in touch with us

1800 251 400

Reach our offices 
Find addresses for the office locations in your area or country. 
Philips headquarters 
Get support for your consumer products 
Norelco, Sonicare, Avent and Philips electronics 
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Philips Healthcare: Support and contact for hospitals and professionals - Philips