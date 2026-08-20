2 year warranty
Our most effective IPL
Clinically proven to achieve years of salon-like smooth legs and face.
Gentle and effective hair removal treatments with dedicated attachments for body areas.
Lumea IPL
Applies gentle light pulses to prevent hair growth
Lumea IPL delivers gentle light pulses to the hair root to prevent hair growth for 12 . Our SmartPulse formula of balanced light power, light color, and pulse duration gives you effective, safe and gentle hair removal treatments. months1
Philips Lumea IPL has been developed in collaboration with scientists and expert dermatologists, and has been tested by over 3000 women worldwide.
Get fast results with only bi-weekly use needed for the first 4 treatments (vs. weekly with other brands). Then just touch up monthly to maintain hair-free results in the comfort of your home.
SenseIQ technology provides a personalized hair removal treatment. The sensors adapt to your skin tone and the attachments trigger tailored settings for specific body areas.
With Lumea, you can forget about hair removal and go from shaving every other day to once every 3 or even 6 months! Say goodbye to ingrown hairs and stubble2 and enjoy truly smooth skin thanks to slower regrowth and less frequent shaving.
Enjoy longer lasting smooth skin with a comfortable treatment. Lumea does not pull the hair, but rather makes it shed naturally with gentle light. You will not need to wait for you hairs to grow back long enough before removing them again!
Lumea gives you professional results in the comfort of your home and in your time, at a fraction of the cost. Lumea uses lower intensity light than salon lasers and has a built-in skin tone sensor that helps you to find a comfortable setting for you.
Through investing in renewable electricity and carbon offsets, our global operations emit net zero carbon into the atmosphere. We are also committed to sourcing over 75% of our total energy consumption from renewable sources by 2025, gradually phasing out fossil fuels from our entire . operations4
IPL side effects for certain skin conditions
Reading time: 5-7 min.
Is IPL hair removal safe? Our Black Friday guide
Reading time: 3-5 min.
How to get rid of strawberry legs
Reading time: 6-8 min.
Thigh shaving: Should you shave your thighs?
Reading time: 6-8 min.
How to prevent itchiness after shaving
Reading time: 4-6 min.
How to get rid of peach fuzz on face
Reading time: 4-6 min.
Get help with your product, find manuals, learn the best tips and tricks, and troubleshoot any problems
Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 86% on lower legs, 70% on bikini, 67% on armpits
Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 82% on lower legs
Own factories, own offices and own sites around the world
Our operations= our own factories, own offices, own logistics and own travel