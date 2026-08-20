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2 year warranty

30-day return

Enjoy smooth skin with 12 months of hair reduction[disclaimer:2]

Lumea IPL hair removal devices

Enjoy smooth skin with 12 months of hair reduction1

All Lumea IPL

Our most effective IPL

Lumea IPL 9000 Series

Lumea IPL 9000
Lumea IPL 9000
Hassle-free cordless version of our fastest IPL. Personalised treatment with SenseIQ technology.
Lumea IPL 8000

Lumea IPL 8000

Clinically proven to achieve years of salon-like smooth legs and face.

Lumea IPL 7000

Lumea IPL 7000

Gentle and effective hair removal treatments with dedicated attachments for body areas.

Lumea IPL

Applies gentle light pulses to prevent hair growth

Lumea IPL delivers gentle light pulses to the hair root to prevent hair growth for 12 . Our SmartPulse formula of balanced light power, light color, and pulse duration gives you effective, safe and gentle hair removal treatments. months1

Why Lumea IPL is the best solution for you

Derived from professional salons, chosen by more than 5.5m women

Philips Lumea IPL has been developed in collaboration with scientists and expert dermatologists, and has been tested by over 3000 women worldwide.

Derived from professional salons, chosen by more than 5.5m women
From before to after 3 treatments: Up to 92% hair reduction[disclaimer:2]

From before to after 3 treatments: Up to 92% hair reduction2

Get fast results with only bi-weekly use needed for the first 4 treatments (vs. weekly with other brands). Then just touch up monthly to maintain hair-free results in the comfort of your home.

Integrated sensors measure your skin tone and adapt light setting

SenseIQ technology provides a personalized hair removal treatment. The sensors adapt to your skin tone and the attachments trigger tailored settings for specific body areas.

Integrated sensors measure your skin tone and adapt light setting

Why Lumea instead of...

  • Shaving?

    With Lumea, you can forget about hair removal and go from shaving every other day to once every 3 or even 6 months! Say goodbye to ingrown hairs and stubble2 and enjoy truly smooth skin thanks to slower regrowth and less frequent shaving.

  • Waxing or epilating?

    Enjoy longer lasting smooth skin with a comfortable treatment. Lumea does not pull the hair, but rather makes it shed naturally with gentle light. You will not need to wait for you hairs to grow back long enough before removing them again!

  • Salon laser?

    Lumea gives you professional results in the comfort of your home and in your time, at a fraction of the cost. Lumea uses lower intensity light than salon lasers and has a built-in skin tone sensor that helps you to find a comfortable setting for you.

IPL technology and the environment

Sustainability

100% carbon neutral since . 20203

Through investing in renewable electricity and carbon offsets, our global operations emit net zero carbon into the atmosphere. We are also committed to sourcing over 75% of our total energy consumption from renewable sources by 2025, gradually phasing out fossil fuels from our entire . operations4

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Disclaimers

  1. Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 86% on lower legs, 70% on bikini, 67% on armpits 

  2. Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 82% on lower legs 

  3. Own factories, own offices and own sites around the world 

  4. Our operations= our own factories, own offices, own logistics and own travel 