Thank you for your rating and review of the FY0293/30 Air Purifier filter. On behalf of the Philips team, I would like to thank you for taking the time to share your feedback with us. We are sorry that our product did not fully meet your expectations and for the experience you had with it. Undoubtedly, your satisfaction is of paramount importance to us, and we are deeply sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused. When using the Air Purifier, you need to replace the filter only when the relative alert light turns on, on the display. The alert on the app is used as a reminder for the filter replacement, and it does not indicate that the filter has expired. For more detailed information about this, we encourage you to contact us again via our website support page https://www.home.id/support. Kind regards,