How do I remove the white/brown spots on my Philips Avent steriliser's heating plate?
Step by step instructions
For SCF291 Philips Avent Baby Bottle Sterilizer
- Pour 12 ml (2.5 tsp) of white vinegar (5 % acetic acid) and 120 ml (4 oz) of water into the water reservoir.
- Place the small basket on the base. Place the lid on top of the basket.
Note: Placing the small basket on the base prevents hot liquid from splashing out.
- Press the on/off button to switch on the appliance.
- Allow the appliance to operate for 5 minutes. Press the on/off button to switch off the appliance.
- Allow the appliance to cool down for about 5 minutes.
- Empty the water reservoir and rinse it thoroughly. Remove any limescale traces with a sponge. Rinse again and wipe the base with a damp cloth.
Note: Descaling results may vary depending on water hardness and descaling frequency. Repeat the descale cycle if needed.
- Rinse the small basket and lid to remove the vinegar solution.
For SCF293 Philips Avent Baby Bottle Sterilizer & Dryer
- Pour 12 ml (2.5 tsp) of white vinegar (5 % acetic acid) and 120 ml (4 oz) of water into the water reservoir.
- Place the small basket on the base. Place the lid on top of the basket.
Note: Placing the small basket on the base prevents hot liquid from splashing out.
- Turn the on/off button to "Sterilize" mode. Then press it to switch on the appliance.
- Allow the appliance to operate for 5 minutes. Press the on/off button to switch off the appliance.
- Allow the appliance to cool down for about 5 minutes.
- Empty the water reservoir and rinse it thoroughly. Remove any limescale traces with a sponge. Rinse again and wipe the base with a damp cloth.
Note: Descaling results may vary depending on water hardness and descaling frequency. Repeat the descale cycle if needed.
- Rinse the small basket and lid to remove the vinegar solution.
Note: Use only citric acid-based descalers and avoid all other types.