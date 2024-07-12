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    Philips Support

    How do I remove the white/brown spots on my Philips Avent steriliser's heating plate?

    Published on 12 July 2024
    The white/brown spots are limescale. They build up in appliances as the residue of minerals that are naturally contained in water, which fail to evaporate when water is heated. The harder the water, the faster scale builds up. Although it is not harmful as such, it is unsightly, hard to clean, and can impair the operation of appliances or damage their components if allowed to build up. It is recommended to descale the steriliser at least every 2 weeks to ensure that it works efficiently. Follow the instructions below on how to properly descale your device.

    Step by step instructions

    For SCF291 Philips Avent Baby Bottle Sterilizer

    1. Pour 12 ml (2.5 tsp) of white vinegar (5 % acetic acid) and 120 ml (4 oz) of water into the water reservoir.
    2. Place the small basket on the base. Place the lid on top of the basket.
      Note: Placing the small basket on the base prevents hot liquid from splashing out.
    3. Press the on/off button to switch on the appliance.
    4. Allow the appliance to operate for 5 minutes. Press the on/off button to switch off the appliance.
    5. Allow the appliance to cool down for about 5 minutes.
    6. Empty the water reservoir and rinse it thoroughly. Remove any limescale traces with a sponge. Rinse again and wipe the base with a damp cloth.
      Note: Descaling results may vary depending on water hardness and descaling frequency. Repeat the descale cycle if needed.
    7. Rinse the small basket and lid to remove the vinegar solution.

     

    For SCF293 Philips Avent Baby Bottle Sterilizer & Dryer

    1. Pour 12 ml (2.5 tsp) of white vinegar (5 % acetic acid) and 120 ml (4 oz) of water into the water reservoir.
    2. Place the small basket on the base. Place the lid on top of the basket.
      Note: Placing the small basket on the base prevents hot liquid from splashing out.
    3. Turn the on/off button to "Sterilize" mode. Then press it to switch on the appliance.
    4. Allow the appliance to operate for 5 minutes. Press the on/off button to switch off the appliance.
    5. Allow the appliance to cool down for about 5 minutes.
    6. Empty the water reservoir and rinse it thoroughly. Remove any limescale traces with a sponge. Rinse again and wipe the base with a damp cloth.
      Note: Descaling results may vary depending on water hardness and descaling frequency. Repeat the descale cycle if needed.
    7. Rinse the small basket and lid to remove the vinegar solution.

     

    Note: Use only citric acid-based descalers and avoid all other types.

    The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF291/00 , SCF293/00 .

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