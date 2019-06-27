Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    a person holding a lumea device

    Bringing a century of
    healthcare expertise to
    oral care innovation


    Philips creates solutions that help your patients live their healthiest life.

    Patient-centric solutions for outstanding results


    We help patients achieve their oral care goals through innovation built upon evidence-based dentistry.

    Order products

    Power toothbrushes

    Power toothbrushes

    Interdental cleaning

    Interdental cleaning

    Whitening

    Whitening

    Brush heads

    Brush heads

    Please contact our Customer Service team on 1800 621 448 
    For Sonicare orders contact Henry Schein Customer Service team on 1300 65 88 22 

    Please contact our Customer Service team on 1800 621 448 
    For Sonicare orders contact Henry Schein Customer Service team on 1300 65 88 22 

      Spotlight

      New evidence supporting solutions for a range of patient needs


      All-new peer-reviewed published journals feature the latest clinical studies supporting advanced Philips solutions for gingival health, orthodontic care, oral malodor and whitening treatments.


      Featured studies from:

      • Special Issue of The Journal of Clinical Dentistry®

      • Journal of Esthetic and Restorative Dentistry

      • Journal of Cosmetic Dentistry

       

      Tooth Icon
      Tooth Root
      Tooth Scan
      Tooth Shine
      See the latest clinical studies
      Innovation guided by evidence-based dentistry seminar visual

      Innovation guided by
      evidence-based dentistry

      Learn more
      Play video icon

      Play video

      Your partner in
      oral-systemic education


      Philips is dedicated to patient education around oral health and its effects on overall health.*

      View our patient brochures

      * While current research has not established causation, the correlations are notable

      Stay current
      with Philips


      Our LinkedIn feed is your go-to source for commentary on oral care topics and trends, educational materials and insights from dental symposiums across the globe.

      Follow Philips Oral Healthcare

      LinkedIn updates

      Philips Oral Healthcare

      AirFloss and AirFloss Pro awarded ADA Seal of Acceptance based on its safety and efficacy in removing plaque between teeth and helping to prevent and reduce gingivitis between teeth when used as directed. #award

      Help your youngest patients learn how to brush properly on there own. Sonicare for Kids is the fun way to inspire better brushers. Learn more https://lnkd.in/gr2uBhM

      95% of users said AirFloss Pro was easy to use and 73% of users reported they would continue using AirFloss Pro after the study [based on a survey of U.S. patients].AirFloss Pro is an easy way for your patients to start a healthy routine. Click here to discover more: https://philips.to/2o4fbuk

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.