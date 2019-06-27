Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
We help patients achieve their oral care goals through innovation built upon evidence-based dentistry.
Please contact our Customer Service team on 1800 621 448
For Sonicare orders contact Henry Schein Customer Service team on 1300 65 88 22
Please contact our Customer Service team on 1800 621 448
For Sonicare orders contact Henry Schein Customer Service team on 1300 65 88 22
• Special Issue of The Journal of Clinical Dentistry® • Journal of Esthetic and Restorative Dentistry • Journal of Cosmetic Dentistry
Featured studies from:
• Special Issue of The Journal of Clinical Dentistry®
• Journal of Esthetic and Restorative Dentistry
• Journal of Cosmetic Dentistry
Philips is dedicated to patient education around oral health and its effects on overall health.*
* While current research has not established causation, the correlations are notable
Our LinkedIn feed is your go-to source for commentary on oral care topics and trends, educational materials and insights from dental symposiums across the globe.
AirFloss and AirFloss Pro awarded ADA Seal of Acceptance based on its safety and efficacy in removing plaque between teeth and helping to prevent and reduce gingivitis between teeth when used as directed. #award
Help your youngest patients learn how to brush properly on there own. Sonicare for Kids is the fun way to inspire better brushers. Learn more https://lnkd.in/gr2uBhM
95% of users said AirFloss Pro was easy to use and 73% of users reported they would continue using AirFloss Pro after the study [based on a survey of U.S. patients].AirFloss Pro is an easy way for your patients to start a healthy routine. Click here to discover more: https://philips.to/2o4fbuk
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.