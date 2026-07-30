Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips Support

    How do I use my Sonicare toothbrush with braces?

    Published on 30 July 2026

    All Philips Sonicare toothbrushes are suited for braces. However, do not force the bristles into the gaps of your braces. Follow the instructions below or view the instructional video on brushing your teeth while wearing braces. 

     

    1. Wet the bristles of the brush head. 

    1. Apply a small amount of toothpaste. 

    1. Place the bristles against your teeth at a 45° angle. 

    1. Press the power button to start brushing. 

    1. First, brush above the brackets, then below. 

    1. Next, clean between your braces with a circular motion. 

    1. Lastly, move the brush along the back and biting surface of your teeth. 

    Play Pause
    Contact Philips

    We are happy to help you

    Contact Philips

    We are happy to help you

    Looking for something else?

    Discover all Philips Support options

    Support Homepage

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:

    Visa - payment method
    MasterCard - payment method
    PayPal - payment method

    Help with your online order

    Online Store Support
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.