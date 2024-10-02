Active heated steam plate to protect your delicate clothes

The Philips handheld steamer 5000's Active heated steam plate means you can safely press the steamer onto any ironable fabrics, even the most delicate, without worrying you’ll damage them. So from fine silks to rugged denim, we've got you covered. The Philips handheld steamer 5000 comes with a no burns guarantee for maximum confidence and care. It keeps all your best-loved outfits looking gorgeous, however delicate.