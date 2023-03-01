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    • Easy, every day de-creasing Easy, every day de-creasing Easy, every day de-creasing

      Stand Steamer 3000 Series With tilting StyleBoard

      STE3170/80

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Easy, every day de-creasing

      Spend less time de-creasing your outfits with the Philips Stand Steamer 3000 Series thanks to its integrated board and large pointed steamer. Keep your wardrobe germ free* and add scented freshness with the MyEssence fragrance infuser.

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      Stand Steamer 3000 Series With tilting StyleBoard

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      Stand Steamer 3000 Series

      With tilting StyleBoard

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      Easy, every day de-creasing

      Tilting StyleBoard for better results

      • Tilting StyleBoard
      • 3 Steam settings
      • Pointed metal steam plate tip
      • 2000W power
      Tilting StyleBoard for better results, conveniently

      Tilting StyleBoard for better results, conveniently

      The tilting StyleBoard provides reliable support during steaming. Simply press the fabric between the steam plate and board for easier steaming with crisp results from top to bottom.

      Heats up in under 60 seconds, so you are ready in no time

      Heats up in under 60 seconds, so you are ready in no time

      Whenever you need it, the stand steamer is ready to use in less than 60 seconds, ideal for those last minute outfit choices.

      MyEssence, refresh your clothes with your favorite scents

      MyEssence, refresh your clothes with your favorite scents

      Our innovative MyEssence fragrance infuser lets you refresh clothing withyour favourite scents anytime you choose.

      3 steam settings with high continuous steam rate

      3 steam settings with high continuous steam rate

      Set your preferred steam setting for optimal results on different fabric. Uselow steam for thinner fabrics and a more powerful setting for thicker fabricsand coats.

      Large pointed metal steamer head for precise results

      Large pointed metal steamer head for precise results

      Perfectly precise: Our innovative metal steamer head features a large soleplate and precision tip designed to tackle hard-to-reach areas like collars and in-between buttons with ease.

      Kills up to 99.9% of bacteria* to refresh and remove odors

      Kills up to 99.9% of bacteria* to refresh and remove odors

      Besides de-wrinkling, 3000 Series also refreshes clothes (and soft furnishings, curtains, toys) and removes odors by killing up to 99.9% of bacteria*.

      Large 2 L water tank, lasts longer between refills

      Large 2 L water tank, lasts longer between refills

      Take on big loads: The 2L detachable and transparent water tank is large enough to tackle even big loads of ironing.

      Safe on all ironable fabrics

      Safe on all ironable fabrics

      Our steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. Our steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning; a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

      Slim design to store easily

      Slim design to store easily

      Make it fit: Due to its smart design, the stand steamer doesn't take much space and can be stored easily.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Product type
        Stand Steamer
        Heat up time
        <1 minute
        Soleplate material
        Metal
        Calc management
        Descaling and cleaning - Easy Rinse
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        2 L
        Extra large filling hole
        Yes
        Variable steam levels
        3 settings
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Integrated power plug
        Yes
        Silicone steam hose
        Yes
        Warranty/Guarantee
        2 year worldwide guarantee

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        2000 W
        Ready to use
        <1 minute
        Continuous steam rate
        40 g/min
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • Safety

        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Even delicates like silk

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        32x172x31 cm
        Power cord length
        1.8 m
        Hose cord length
        1.33 m
        Pole dimensions extended
        101 cm
        Ironing mat dimensions
        32.7 x 60.8 cm
        Board size (WxHxL)
        32x5x60 cm
        Cover size (WxHxL)
        33x5x61 cm
        Ironing surface
        60 cm
        Foam layer thickness
        5 mm
        Steamer head weight
        0.43 kg
        Board weight
        0.6781 kg
        Product Weight
        4.23 kg
        Total weight with packaging
        2.33 kg

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Accessories

        StyleBoard
        Vertical & Tilting
        Board cover - Top layer
        100% cotton
        Easy steamer head holder
        Yes
        Adjustable pole(s)
        Yes
        MyEssence fragrance cap
        Yes
        Brush
        Yes
        Glove
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        PVC-free hose
        Yes
        Packaging
        100% recyclable
        User Manual
        85% recycled paper

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      • Tested by third party institute for E. coli , S. Aureus, C. Albicans with 1 minute steaming time

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