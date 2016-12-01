We have updated the flow rate navigation for our Natural Response bottles and teats. Find out more
days
hours
minutes
seconds
We have updated the flow rate navigation for our Natural Response bottles and teats. Find out more

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Promotes natural suckling and bonding Promotes natural suckling and bonding Promotes natural suckling and bonding
    • Play Pause

      Philips Avent Soothie Shapes pacifier

      SCF194/00

      Promotes natural suckling and bonding

      The Philips Avent Soothie Shapes pacifier gives you an additional way to bond with your little one as our unique one piece design lets you give the comfort of your finger. Made of medical grade silicon, Soothie Shapes is easy to clean.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Philips Avent Soothie Shapes pacifier

      Similar products

      See all Pacifiers

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Soothie Shapes pacifier
      - {discount-value}

      Soothie Shapes pacifier

      Total

      recurring payment

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Promotes natural suckling and bonding

      Flexible medical grade silicon

      • One piece silicone design
      • 0-3m
      • Orthodontic & BPA-Free
      • 2-pack
      Distributed in hospitals in the USA

      Distributed in hospitals in the USA

      Trusted by healthcare professionals to calm newborns, Soothies are distributed in hospitals in the USA.*

      Unique design supports bonding

      Unique design supports bonding

      Soothie Shapes is a little different to our other pacifiers. Its unique shape lets you place your finger in the nipple so you can bond with your baby by helping them suckle.

      Designed for natural oral development

      Designed for natural oral development

      Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

      Made of BPA-free, durable, medical grade silicone

      Made of BPA-free, durable, medical grade silicone

      The pacifier is made of BPA-free, durable, yet flexible medical grade silicone.

      Easy to sterilize for extra hygiene

      Easy to sterilize for extra hygiene

      Keeping your little one's Soothies and pacifiers clean is easy. Simply put them in your sterilizer or submerge in boiling water.

      Technical Specifications

      • Hygiene

        Can be sterilized
        Yes
        Easy to clean
        Yes

      • Safety

        BPA-free
        Yes

      • What is included

        Soothie Shapes pacifier
        2  pcs

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • This soothie has the same shaped nipple and is made of the same material as the US model, but has a different shaped shield.
      • No 1 global pacifier brand
      • For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
      • Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.