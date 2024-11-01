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    • Espresso Machine Service Kit Espresso Machine Service Kit Espresso Machine Service Kit

      Saeco Service kit

      RI9127/12

      Espresso Machine Service Kit

      Protect your Saeco Espresso Machine with this convenient Saeco Service Kit RI9127/12 .

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Saeco Service kit

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      Espresso Machine Service Kit

      Dedicated for Saeco espresso machines

      • for Saeco Espresso machines
      • grease, 2x o-rings & brush

      Regular lubrication prolongs lifetime of the brewing unit

      Regular lubrication of the brewing unit bearings with the Saeco Service Kit prolongs the lifetime of the brewing unit, one of the most essential parts of the espresso appliance

      Replace regularly the O-rings to prolong lifetime

      Regular replacement of the bearings/ O-rings prolongs the lifetime of the brewing unit, one of the most essential parts of the espresso appliance

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Contents
        lubricating grease, o-ring gaskets, cleaning brush

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        0.08  kg
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