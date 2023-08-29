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    • Trim edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly* Trim edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly* Trim edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly*
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      OneBlade Pro 360 Face + Body

      QP6551/15

      Trim edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly*

      Philips OneBlade Pro Face + Body trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. You get a blade for your face, and one with a skin guard for your body. Forget about using multiple tools. OneBlade does it all.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $179.00

      OneBlade Pro 360 Face + Body

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      OneBlade Pro 360

      Face + Body

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      Trim edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly*

      Designed to cut hair, not skin

      • Rechargeable Li-Ion battery
      • 14-length precision comb
      • Wet & Dry use
      • LED digital display
      Unique OneBlade Technology

      Unique OneBlade Technology

      Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial grooming. It can shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system a glide coating combined with rounded tips makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (12000x per min) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.

      Edge it up

      Edge it up

      Create precise edges with the dual-sided blade. You can shave in either direction to get great visibility and see every hair that you're cutting. Line up your style in seconds!

      14-length precision comb

      14-length precision comb

      The versatile precision trimming comb offers length settings from 0.4 to 10 mm, giving you an even trim at exactly the length you want.

      Dual-sided blade: designed for precision and control

      Dual-sided blade: designed for precision and control

      OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to easily and comfortably shave all areas. Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.

      Blade that doesn't fade easy

      Blade that doesn't fade easy

      Stainless steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use** to keep that fresh feel. An eject icon will appear on the blade when the blade is worn out.

      Fully waterproof

      Fully waterproof

      OneBlade is water resistant, so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap. You can shave wet or dry, with or without foam - whichever you prefer.

      120 min Li-Ion battery

      120 min Li-Ion battery

      Rechargeable Li-Ion battery delivers 120 minutes of constant styling power after a 1 hour charge.

      LED digital display shows status of battery and travel lock

      LED digital display shows status of battery and travel lock

      Be sure that your OneBlade is always ready to go by checking the LED digital display. It alerts you while in-use when your battery is low, and it indicates charging progress when plugged in. Activate the travel lock to take the OneBlade anywhere you go.

      Innovative 360 blade

      The innovative 360 Blade can flex in all directions to adjust to the curves of your face. The design enables constant skin contact and control. Easily trim and shave hard‐to‐reach areas — with few strokes and great comfort.*

      Trim it down

      Trim your beard to an even length with the included adjustable precision comb. Dial up one of the 14 lock-in length settings to get everything from a 5 o'clock shadow, to a tight trim, to a longer beard style.

      Shave it off

      OneBlade doesnt shave as close as a traditional blade - so your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair easily.

      Click-on body comb (3 mm)

      Attach the body comb (3 mm) for an easy trim in any direction.

      Click-on skin guard for sensitive areas

      Attach the skin guard for an extra layer of protection on sensitive areas.

      Technical Specifications

      • Trimming & shaving performance

        Shaving system
        • Contour-following technology
        • Dual protection system
        • 360 Blade
        Trimming system
        Contour-following technology

      • Accessories

        Comb
        • 14-length comb (0.4 - 10 mm)
        • Click-on skin guard
        • Click-on body comb
        Maintenance
        Protection cap
        Pouch
        Soft pouch
        Extra replaceable blade
        Yes

      • Power

        Charging
        1 hour full charge
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Run time
        120 minutes
        Battery type
        Li-ion
        Max power consumption
        5.4  W
        Low energy mode
        < 0.3 W
        Off mode (no attachments)
        < 0.1 W

      • Design

        Color
        Chrome
        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling

      • Service

        Replacement head
        • Replace every 4 months**
        • QP210, QP220, QP230
        • QP610, QP620, QP410, QP420
        • QP410, QP420, QP430
        2-year warranty
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Charging
        Rechargeable
        Display
        • Travel lock indicator
        • LED digital display
        Wet & Dry
        Yes

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      • Vs its predecessor while shaving
      • *For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

      Payment

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      Visa - payment method
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