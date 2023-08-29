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QP6551/15
Trim edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly*
Philips OneBlade Pro Face + Body trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. You get a blade for your face, and one with a skin guard for your body. Forget about using multiple tools. OneBlade does it all.See all benefits
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Face + Body
Total
recurring payment
Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial grooming. It can shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system a glide coating combined with rounded tips makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (12000x per min) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.
Create precise edges with the dual-sided blade. You can shave in either direction to get great visibility and see every hair that you're cutting. Line up your style in seconds!
The versatile precision trimming comb offers length settings from 0.4 to 10 mm, giving you an even trim at exactly the length you want.
OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to easily and comfortably shave all areas. Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.
Stainless steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use** to keep that fresh feel. An eject icon will appear on the blade when the blade is worn out.
OneBlade is water resistant, so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap. You can shave wet or dry, with or without foam - whichever you prefer.
Rechargeable Li-Ion battery delivers 120 minutes of constant styling power after a 1 hour charge.
Be sure that your OneBlade is always ready to go by checking the LED digital display. It alerts you while in-use when your battery is low, and it indicates charging progress when plugged in. Activate the travel lock to take the OneBlade anywhere you go.
The innovative 360 Blade can flex in all directions to adjust to the curves of your face. The design enables constant skin contact and control. Easily trim and shave hard‐to‐reach areas — with few strokes and great comfort.*
Trim your beard to an even length with the included adjustable precision comb. Dial up one of the 14 lock-in length settings to get everything from a 5 o'clock shadow, to a tight trim, to a longer beard style.
OneBlade doesnt shave as close as a traditional blade - so your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair easily.
Attach the body comb (3 mm) for an easy trim in any direction.
Attach the skin guard for an extra layer of protection on sensitive areas.
Trimming & shaving performance
Accessories
Power
Design
Service
Ease of use
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