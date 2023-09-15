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QP430/50
Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
The innovative 360 Blade can flex in all directions to adjust to the curves of your face. The design enables constant skin contact and control. Easily trim and shave hard-to-reach areas — with few strokes and great comfort.See all benefits
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360 Replacement blade
Total
recurring payment
The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter, which powers through any length of hair.
Fits with all OneBlade products: OneBlade (QP25xx, QP26xx, QP27XX, QP28XX), OneBlade Pro (QP6504, QP653x, QP654x, QP665x) except for QP1XXX, QI1XXX, QP652x, QP651x, QP662x, QP6505
Durable stainless steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use* to keep that fresh feel. When the replacement indicator - eject icon - will appear on the blade, the blade performance may no longer be optimal. It is time to consider changing the blade for the best shaving experience.
Moves in all directions to maintain constant skin contact, while ensuring control at all times even for the most difficult to reach areas.
And more comfort compared to the Original blade (QP210).
Create precise edges & sharp lines with the dual-sided blade. Cuts both up and down. Get the perfect lines in seconds with the dual-sided blade, enabling you to see every hair you're cutting.
OneBlade is fully waterproof (IPX7), so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap. You can shave wet or dry, even in the shower - whichever you prefer. No shaving foam needed.
Trimming & shaving performance
Service
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