Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • The most powerful steam generator* The most powerful steam generator* The most powerful steam generator*
    • Play Pause

      PerfectCare Steam Generator 8000 Series Garment care

      PSG8200/80

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      The most powerful steam generator*

      The most powerful steam generator on the market, the new 8000 series offers superior ironing results. OptimalTemp technology guarantees no burns on all ironable fabrics. Ironing has never been easier!

      See all benefits

      PerfectCare Steam Generator 8000 Series Garment care

      Similar products

      See all Steam Generator Iron

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      PerfectCare Steam Generator 8000 Series
      - {discount-value}

      PerfectCare Steam Generator 8000 Series

      Garment care

      Total

      recurring payment

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      The most powerful steam generator*

      Convenient design for easier carrying and storage

      • Up to 150g/min steam and steam boost of 700g
      • OptimalTEMP no burns guaranteed for any garment
      • Convenient design
      • 1 hour ironing with large 1.4L water tank
      • Easy De-Calc system for simple maintenance
      TurboPower steam engine for powerful steam

      TurboPower steam engine for powerful steam

      TurboPower steam engine for an improved ironing experience; more powerful steam flow without interruptions. TurboPower engine cuts down on the wet spots on your garments during ironing*, wardrobe-ready with no waiting time to dry.

      OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed

      OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed

      No burns guaranteed on all ironable fabrics regardless of the steam setting you chose, thanks to OptimalTEMP technology. Iron any type of garment from a silk blouse to a cotton shirt with peace of mind. We guarantee that your steam generator will never cause burns to any ironable fabric even when iron is left unattended. You can safely leave it resting on your clothes or ironing board.

      Intelligent automatic steam for effortless ironing

      Intelligent automatic steam for effortless ironing

      Smart AI motion sensor technology recognises when the iron is moving over your clothes and automatically releases powerful steam. Enjoy the effortless and fast ironing while the iron does the steam work for you.

      SteamGlide Elite soleplate for ultimate gliding performance

      SteamGlide Elite soleplate for ultimate gliding performance

      SteamGlide Elite is our newest and most advanced technology for the ultimate gliding performance and excellent scratch resistance. Advanced Nano-Titanium layer provides superior gliding performance on all garments for the fastest results.

      Easy De-Calc to extend the lifetime of your iron

      Easy De-Calc to extend the lifetime of your iron

      Regular descaling protects your iron, extends its lifetime and ensures the best steam performance. Our exclusive Easy De-Calc system collects limescale continuously with an indicator light to tell you when it needs emptying. Simply remove the plug and let the water and scale particles flow out.

      1.4L large detachable water tank for easy refilling

      1.4L large detachable water tank for easy refilling

      Up to 1 hour uniterrupted ironing thanks to large 1.4L water tank. When the water tank is empty, you will be reminded by the sound and light indicators to refill which you can easily do under the tap through the large filling door.

      Iron easier vertically with the vertical automatic steam

      Iron easier vertically with the vertical automatic steam

      Redesigned motion sensor for easy vertical use Thanks to the new motion sensor technology that recognizes movements in any direction, we can offer you the experience of automatically steaming hanging clothes, curtains and bedding, without any effort.

      Auto shut-off for peace of mind

      Auto shut-off for peace of mind

      Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended, for peace of your mind. You never have to worry again doubting whether you have unplugged the iron before leaving the house.

      Save up to 50% of energy**

      Save up to 50% of energy**

      50% less energy consumption in the ECO mode**. Choose ECO mode for your delicate garments. Save from the energy consumption without compromising on great results.

      Handle for convenience of carrying the device

      Handle for convenience of carrying the device

      With the new design you don't have to worry about carrying the steam generator around. The handle, togheter with the safe lock ensures that carrying it around and storing will be very secure and easy. The handle is foldable, so it doesn't get in your way while ironing and takes up less space during storing.

      Steam kills 99.9% of bacteria*** for hygiene

      Steam kills 99.9% of bacteria*** for hygiene

      Steam provides natural and easy disinfection to your garments and home textiles by killing bacteria, for the safety of your beloved ones.

      Ultra strong hosecord for longer durability

      Ultra strong hosecord for longer durability

      Ultra strong hosecord braiding designed for longer durability, so you can enjoy your steam generator without having to worry about hosecord wear & tear.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Product type
        Powerful Steam Generator
        Heat up time
        2 minutes
        Ultra-light iron
        Yes
        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide Elite
        Soleplate gliding performance
        Best
        Soleplate scratch resistance
        Best
        Calc management
        Easy De-Calc
        Calc clean reminder
        Light
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        1.4 L
        Refill any time during use
        Yes
        Low water warning
        Yes
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Power cord storage
        Plastic clip cord management
        Hose storage
        Compartment
        Warranty/Guarantee
        2 years

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        2400 W
        Pressure
        9 bar
        Ready to use
        Sound & light indicator
        Continuous steam rate
        Up to 150g/min
        Steam-on-demand
        Yes
        Steam boost
        700g
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        OptimalTEMP
        Yes

      • Safety

        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Power On/Off Switch
        Yes
        Safety carry lock
        Yes
        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Yes

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        24.6 x 28.5 x 44.7 cm
        Package Width
        34.5 cm
        Package Height
        36.4 cm
        Package Length
        49.6 cm
        Power cord length
        1.6 m
        Hose cord length
        1.8 m
        Iron weight
        0.9 kg
        Product Weight
        5.5 kg
        Total weight with packaging
        7.5 kg

      • Design

        Color
        Gray Magic

      • Accessories

        Glove
        No
        Decalc tray
        No

      • Sustainability

        Energy-saving mode (Eco function)
        Up to 50% energy savings

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • *Steam rate (norm IEC60311) vs. other steam generators; June 2025.
      • **vs PSG8000S
      • ***Compared to MAX mode
      • ****Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8739, Staphylococcus aureus. ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time.

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.