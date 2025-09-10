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    • Double the meals, 45% less space Double the meals, 45% less space Double the meals, 45% less space
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      4000 Series Stacked Dual Basket Airfryer

      NA462/70

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Double the meals, 45% less space

      Cook two meals in the Philips Stacked Dual Basket Airfryer while saving up to 45% counter space. With vertical RapidAir Technology, enjoy evenly cooked meals.

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      4000 Series Stacked Dual Basket Airfryer

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      Double the meals, 45% less space

      Dishes ready together with the Stacked airfryer

      • Takes 45% less counter space
      • 2 stacked airfryer baskets, double the meals
      • Crispy and evenly cooked with RapidAir Technology
      • Prepare 2 dishes that finish at the same time
      • 13 ways to cook and 6 presets, all in one airfryer
      Stacked airfryer design takes up half the countertop space

      Stacked airfryer design takes up half the countertop space

      The compact Philips Dual Stacked Airfryer makes delicious meals simple and saves 45% of your countertop space.*

      2 stacked baskets, double the airfryer capacity

      2 stacked baskets, double the airfryer capacity

      Extra-large 10L double stack Airfryer with two 5L baskets. Our family-sized airfryer easily handles up to 1.4kg of fries, 2kg of veggies, or 24 chicken drumsticks. You can also easily fit a whole 1.2kg chicken in each 5L basket.

      Crispy and evenly cooked with up to 90% less fat**

      Crispy and evenly cooked with up to 90% less fat**

      Enjoy perfectly crisp and tender meals thanks to vertical RapidAir Technology. Our 2 level airfryer circulates hot air from around your food to ensure evenly cooked meals every time.

      Time your dishes to finish together

      Time your dishes to finish together

      Automatically sync cooking times in 2 baskets for meals ready at the same time.

      Tasty recipes tailored for your Airfryer in our HomeID app

      Tasty recipes tailored for your Airfryer in our HomeID app

      Discover the Dual Basket Airfryer with personalised recipes on the HomeID app. Enjoy step-by-step guidance and access hundreds of delicious meals with tailored settings for your Airfryer.

      Ceramic coating

      Ceramic coating

      Non-toxic: The PFAS-free ceramic coating is non-stick, durable, scratch-resistant, dishwasher safe and easy to wipe clean.

      Watch your food cook in real time

      Watch your food cook in real time

      Just watch as it cooks to perfection every time. With our easy view windows, you don't need to pull out the baskets to check on your food.

      Shake reminder for better cooking results

      Shake reminder for better cooking results

      The handy 'Time to Shake' alert reminds you to shake your food for perfectly even cooking.

      Make the most of cooking with 13 ways to cook and 6 presets

      Make the most of cooking with 13 ways to cook and 6 presets

      Set time and temperature to activate one of 13 cooking methods: bake, grill, roast, and more. Or choose from 6 convenient ingredient presets to simplify cooking.

      Easily copy cooking settings between two baskets.

      Easily copy cooking settings between two baskets.

      Quickly duplicate the same cooking time and temperature for both baskets at the touch of a button.

      Save time and energy

      Save time and energy

      Cook up to 40% faster and save up to 65% energy when cooking with Philips Dual Basket Airfryer compared to your oven.***

      Easy cleaning

      Easy cleaning

      Spend less time cleaning, more time enjoying. Philips Airfryers have a non-stick coating and dishwasher-safe removeable parts.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Dishwasher safe parts
        Yes

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        2300W
        Voltage
        220-240V
        Frequency
        50Hz

      • General Specification

        Primary Material
        Plastic
        Secondary Material
        Metal
        Color
        Body: Charcoal grey (top) + Black (bottom)
        Secondary color
        Handle: Copper
        Capacity
        10L
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Transparent lid
        Yes
        Interface
        Digital
        Cord length
        1.0m
        Reheat function
        Yes
        Programs
        6
        Cooking methods
        Fry, Roast, Grill, Bake, One-pot cooking, Stir-fry, Sauté, Cook from frozen, Reheat, Defrost, Dehydrate, Toast, Stew
        Number of baskets
        2
        Removable basket
        Yes
        Time range
        0–1 hour
        Temperature range
        40–200°C
        Timer
        Yes
        Remote control
        No
        Technology
        Rapid Air
        Integrated on /off switch
        Yes
        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Adjustable thermostat
        Yes
        Power light
        Yes
        Cool-touch handgrips
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes
        Temperature indicator
        Yes
        Maximum temperature (°C)
        200
        Ceramic coating
        Yes
        Warranty
        2 years

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        46.9cm
        Product Width
        23.3cm
        Product Height
        39.9cm
        Product Weight
        8.98 kg
        Product Dimension
        46.9 cm (L) x 23.3 cm (W) x 39.9 cm (H)
        Package Length
        52.0cm
        Package Width
        27.5cm
        Package Height
        43.5cm
        Package Weight
        11.23 kg
        Package Dimension
        52 cm (L) x 27.5 cm (W) x 43.5 cm (H)

      • Durability

        Case
        Sustainable packaging
        Manual
        100% recyclable

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      • *Compared to other Philips Airfryers
      • **Compared to homemade fries prepared in a conventional deep fat fryer
      • ***Internal lab measurement NA46x with salmon and chicken breast vs. using an A class oven. Results might vary per recipe
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