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4000 Series
Stacked Dual Basket Airfryer
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Double the meals, 45% less space
Dishes ready together with the Stacked airfryer
Takes 45% less counter space
2 stacked airfryer baskets, double the meals
Crispy and evenly cooked with RapidAir Technology
Prepare 2 dishes that finish at the same time
13 ways to cook and 6 presets, all in one airfryer
Stacked airfryer design takes up half the countertop space
The compact Philips Dual Stacked Airfryer makes delicious meals simple and saves 45% of your countertop space.*
2 stacked baskets, double the airfryer capacity
Extra-large 10L double stack Airfryer with two 5L baskets. Our family-sized airfryer easily handles up to 1.4kg of fries, 2kg of veggies, or 24 chicken drumsticks. You can also easily fit a whole 1.2kg chicken in each 5L basket.
Crispy and evenly cooked with up to 90% less fat**
Enjoy perfectly crisp and tender meals thanks to vertical RapidAir Technology. Our 2 level airfryer circulates hot air from around your food to ensure evenly cooked meals every time.
Time your dishes to finish together
Automatically sync cooking times in 2 baskets for meals ready at the same time.
Tasty recipes tailored for your Airfryer in our HomeID app
Discover the Dual Basket Airfryer with personalised recipes on the HomeID app. Enjoy step-by-step guidance and access hundreds of delicious meals with tailored settings for your Airfryer.
Ceramic coating
Non-toxic: The PFAS-free ceramic coating is non-stick, durable, scratch-resistant, dishwasher safe and easy to wipe clean.
Watch your food cook in real time
Just watch as it cooks to perfection every time. With our easy view windows, you don't need to pull out the baskets to check on your food.
Shake reminder for better cooking results
The handy 'Time to Shake' alert reminds you to shake your food for perfectly even cooking.
Make the most of cooking with 13 ways to cook and 6 presets
Set time and temperature to activate one of 13 cooking methods: bake, grill, roast, and more. Or choose from 6 convenient ingredient presets to simplify cooking.
Easily copy cooking settings between two baskets.
Quickly duplicate the same cooking time and temperature for both baskets at the touch of a button.
Save time and energy
Cook up to 40% faster and save up to 65% energy when cooking with Philips Dual Basket Airfryer compared to your oven.***
Easy cleaning
Spend less time cleaning, more time enjoying. Philips Airfryers have a non-stick coating and dishwasher-safe removeable parts.