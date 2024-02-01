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Cook two dishes with our Dual Basket Airfryer
The Philips 3000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer ensures two dishes are hot and ready at the same time. Enjoy tasty and healthy mains and sides with one airfryer.See all benefits
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Dual Basket Airfryer
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recurring payment
No more burning or undercooking with the Philips Airfryers. With Rapid Air Plus Technology, our patented design helps circulate hot air around and through your food, ensuring even cooking inside and out. Enjoy evenly cooked results that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.
The Philips Double basket Airfryer features a large 6L drawer, perfect for mains, and a smaller 3L drawer, ideal for sides or snacks. This design allows you to cook a complete meal simultaneously, catering to various portion sizes and preferences.
Automatically synchronize cooking times in both drawers of your dual basket airfryer. Ensures all components of your meal are hot and ready to serve at the same time, eliminating the need to coordinate cooking times manually.
Quickly set the same cooking time and temperature for dual baskets at the touch of a button.
The best dual air fryer with tailored recipes in the HomeID app. Gives you step-by-step guidance and hundreds of mouthwatering meals with specific settings for your Dual Basket Airfryer.
No more checking or guessing. With the touchscreen display, the dual basket airfryer has preset temperatures and times for fresh fries, frozen fries, chicken, meat, veggies, fish, cake, and reheat.
Now you can make delicious, guilt-free food with virtually no need to add oil for healthy meals with no compromise on taste.
Dual Basket Airfryer is wallet-friendly, consuming less than 70% energy of a standard oven.**
Unbeatable speed. Save time and prepare a meal in only a few minutes***
No scrubbing or soaking. Save time cleaning up with dishwasher-safe basket in your airfryer dual.
Best family size air fryer. Handle a full traybake meal in the large basket, up to 1.5 kg of brussels sprouts or an 1.5kg chicken in just one basket.
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