Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Cook two dishes with our Dual Basket Airfryer Cook two dishes with our Dual Basket Airfryer Cook two dishes with our Dual Basket Airfryer

      3000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer

      NA353/10

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Cook two dishes with our Dual Basket Airfryer

      The Philips 3000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer ensures two dishes are hot and ready at the same time. Enjoy tasty and healthy mains and sides with one airfryer.

      See all benefits

      3000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer

      Similar products

      See all Airfryer

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      3000 Series
      - {discount-value}

      3000 Series

      Dual Basket Airfryer

      Total

      recurring payment

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Cook two dishes with our Dual Basket Airfryer

      Airfry tasty sides to pair with your main meal

      • Dual drawers for versatile cooking
      • Rapid Air Plus Technology for even results
      • SyncFinish ensures both dishes are ready together
      • Touchscreen with 8 cooking presets
      • HomeID app offers tailored recipes
      Evenly cooked meals with Rapid Air Plus Technology

      Evenly cooked meals with Rapid Air Plus Technology

      No more burning or undercooking with the Philips Airfryers. With Rapid Air Plus Technology, our patented design helps circulate hot air around and through your food, ensuring even cooking inside and out. Enjoy evenly cooked results that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.

      Two baskets with combined 9L capacity for any main and side

      Two baskets with combined 9L capacity for any main and side

      The Philips Double basket Airfryer features a large 6L drawer, perfect for mains, and a smaller 3L drawer, ideal for sides or snacks. This design allows you to cook a complete meal simultaneously, catering to various portion sizes and preferences.

      SyncFinish ensures both dishes are ready at the same time

      SyncFinish ensures both dishes are ready at the same time

      Automatically synchronize cooking times in both drawers of your dual basket airfryer. Ensures all components of your meal are hot and ready to serve at the same time, eliminating the need to coordinate cooking times manually.

      Copy function sets the same time and temperature

      Copy function sets the same time and temperature

      Quickly set the same cooking time and temperature for dual baskets at the touch of a button.

      Tasty recipes tailored to your air fryer in our HomeID app

      Tasty recipes tailored to your air fryer in our HomeID app

      The best dual air fryer with tailored recipes in the HomeID app. Gives you step-by-step guidance and hundreds of mouthwatering meals with specific settings for your Dual Basket Airfryer.

      Touchscreen with 8 presets for easy cooking

      Touchscreen with 8 presets for easy cooking

      No more checking or guessing. With the touchscreen display, the dual basket airfryer has preset temperatures and times for fresh fries, frozen fries, chicken, meat, veggies, fish, cake, and reheat.

      Enjoy healthy food with up to 90% less fat*

      Enjoy healthy food with up to 90% less fat*

      Now you can make delicious, guilt-free food with virtually no need to add oil for healthy meals with no compromise on taste.

      Save up to 70% energy when cooking with Philips Airfryer

      Save up to 70% energy when cooking with Philips Airfryer

      Dual Basket Airfryer is wallet-friendly, consuming less than 70% energy of a standard oven.**

      Cook a full meal faster than in the oven

      Cook a full meal faster than in the oven

      Unbeatable speed. Save time and prepare a meal in only a few minutes***

      Dishwasher safe for easy cleanup

      Dishwasher safe for easy cleanup

      No scrubbing or soaking. Save time cleaning up with dishwasher-safe basket in your airfryer dual.

      9L capacity for up to 1.5kg of brussels sprouts

      9L capacity for up to 1.5kg of brussels sprouts

      Best family size air fryer. Handle a full traybake meal in the large basket, up to 1.5 kg of brussels sprouts or an 1.5kg chicken in just one basket.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        2750 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Number in pack
        1
        Battery Product
        No

      • General Specification

        Primary Material
        Plastic
        Secondary Material
        Metal
        Capacity
        9L
        Heat-resistant
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Transparent lid
        No
        Interface
        Digital
        Cord length
        0.8
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Keep warm function
        No
        Programs
        8 presets
        Number of baskets
        Yes
        Removable basket
        Yes
        Timer
        Yes
        Remote control
        No
        Internet connectivity
        No
        Technology
        Rapid Air
        Integrated on /off switch
        No
        Automatic shut-off
        No
        Adjustable thermostat
        Yes
        Power light
        No
        Cool-touch handgrips
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes
        Temperature indicator
        Yes
        Coolwall enclosure
        Yes
        Maximum temperature (°C)
        200
        Related Accessories 1
        Baking kit
        Non-stick coating
        Yes
        Warranty
        Yes
        Single or dual basket
        Dual basket
        Connectivity
        No

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        443.9
        Product Width
        382.5
        Product Height
        314.2
        Product Weight
        7.85 kg
        Product Dimension
        382.5 x 443.9 x 314.2 mm
        Package Length
        490mm
        Package Width
        390mm
        Package Height
        370mm
        Package Weight
        9.68kg
        Package Dimension
        490mm×390mm×370mm

      • Durability

        Case
        >25% recycled content
        Manual
        100%

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • *Compared to homemade fries cooked in a conventional deep fat fryer.
      • **Test done on sausages in the left basket compared to traditional convection ovens.
      • ***Test done on sausages in the left basket compared to traditional convection ovens.
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.