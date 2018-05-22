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    • Tough on plaque. Gentle on gums. Tough on plaque. Gentle on gums. Tough on plaque. Gentle on gums.

      Philips Sonicare C2 Optimal Plaque Defence (formerly ProResults plaque control)

      HX9022/28

      Tough on plaque. Gentle on gums.

      The Philips Sonicare C2 Optimal Plaque Defence toothbrush head (formerly ProResults plaque control) is perfect for those who want to maintain optimal plaque removal as part of their everyday oral healthcare routine.

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      Suggested retail price: $24.95

      Philips Sonicare C2 Optimal Plaque Defence (formerly ProResults plaque control)

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      Tough on plaque. Gentle on gums.

      Exceptional plaque removal every day

      • 2-pack
      • Standard size
      • Click-on
      • BrushSync mode pairing
      Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

      Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

      Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. And the specially curved power tip makes reaching the teeth at the back of your mouth a breeze.

      Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

      Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

      Brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use, but with BrushSync™ you'll be reminded before this happens. Your smart toothbrush will track how often and how hard you brush, and will notify you when it’s time for a replacement. Don’t have a smart Philips Sonicare toothbrush? Just monitor your blue replacement bristles, and when they turn white you’ll know it’s time for a fresh brush head.

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Tested to meet your oral health needs

      Tested to meet your oral health needs

      All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.

      Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results**

      Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results**

      You’ll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature**. The Philips Sonicare C2 Optimal Plaque Defence brush head syncs with your BrushSync™ enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle**, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional cleaning. All you need to do is start brushing.

      Click-on design for simple brush head placement

      Click-on design for simple brush head placement

      Your Optimal Plaque Defence brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except Philips One and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        White
        Bristle stiffness feel
        Medium
        Reminder bristles
        Blue bristle color fade away
        Size
        Standard

      • Compatibility

        Brush head system
        Click-on
        Suitable for these models
        • 2 Series plaque control
        • 2 Series plaque defense
        • 3 Series gum health
        • DiamondClean
        • DiamondClean Smart
        • EasyClean
        • Essence+
        • FlexCare
        • FlexCare Platinum
        • FlexCare Platinum Connected
        • FlexCare+
        • for Kids
        • HealthyWhite
        • HealthyWhite+
        • PowerUp
        • ProtectiveClean
        BrushSync mode-pairing
        Yes

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        2 C2 Optimal Plaque Defence

      • Quality and performance

        Replacement
        Every 3 months
        Tested
        for optimal usage

      • Health benefits

        Plaque removal
        Removes up to 7x more plaque*

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      • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
      • *BrushSync™ mode-pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™ enabled toothbrush handles

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