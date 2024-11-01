Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Better plaque removal Better plaque removal Better plaque removal

      Sonicare EasyClean Sonic electric toothbrush

      HX6511/02

      Better plaque removal

      The unique dynamic cleaning action of Sonicare's electric toothbrush, gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Sonicare EasyClean Sonic electric toothbrush

      Similar products

      See all EasyClean

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      See all accessories
      This product
      EasyClean
      - {discount-value}

      EasyClean

      Sonic electric toothbrush

      Total

      recurring payment

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Better plaque removal

      The ultimate Sonicare toothbrush

      • 1 mode
      • 1 brush head
      Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

      Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

      Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

      Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

      Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

      The uniquely angled brush head neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.

      Clinically proven safe and gentle

      Clinically proven safe and gentle

      Philips Sonicare is a gentle electric toothbrush for braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), and is safe for dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets, too.

      Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

      Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

      2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

      Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

      Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

      30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth

      Easy-start program to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

      Easy-start program to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

      Gently increases power over first 14 uses to ease into the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush experience

      Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

      Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

      This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps to remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.

      Removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

      Removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

      Patented Sonic Technology removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Technical specifications

        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 2 weeks
        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium ION

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        White

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Ease of use

        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Brushing time
        Up to 2 weeks

      • Items included

        Handles
        1 EasyClean
        Brush heads
        1 ProResults standard
        Charger
        1

      • Cleaning performance

        Performance
        Up to 2X more plaque removal*
        Health benefits
        Helps improve gum health
        Speed
        Up to 31000 brush movement/min
        Timer
        Quadpacer and SmarTimer
        Whitening benefits
        Whitens teeth up to 2 shades

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
      Clippin

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories

      • Sonicare plaque control toothbrush head

        HX9023/05

      • Sonicare ProResults Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6023/05

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode
      • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.