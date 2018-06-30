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HX6232/20
Removes up to 7x more plaque*
Offers you superior plaque removal at the push of a buttonSee all benefits
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Sonic electric toothbrush
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recurring payment
Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.
Click on the W2 Optimal White brush head to remove surface stains and reveal a whiter smile. With its densely packed central stain-removal bristles, it's clinically proven to whiten teeth in just one week.
Provides better plaque removal and access to back teeth; brushing twice a day every day with this brush can help reduce cavities
The gentle motion of this Philips Sonicare power toothbrush is safe for dental work, including orthodontics, implants and veneers, so you can brush without worry.
Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
Starting something new can take some getting used to. Our easy-start program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power with the first 14 uses with your new toothbrush.
It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.
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