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    • Whitens teeth in just 1 week* Whitens teeth in just 1 week* Whitens teeth in just 1 week*

      W DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6068/82

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Whitens teeth in just 1 week*

      The W DiamondClean brush head is perfect for those who want to go beyond deep cleaning to remove surface stains for a radiant, whiter smile. This brush head is also great for maintaining brightness between professional whitening treatments.

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      Suggested retail price: $85.95

      W DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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      W DiamondClean

      Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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      Whitens teeth in just 1 week*

      Advanced cleaning for stain removal & whiter teeth

      • 8-pack
      • Standard size
      • Click-on
      • BrushSync mode pairing
      Tested to meet your oral health needs

      Tested to meet your oral health needs

      All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.

      Diamond-shaped bristles give you 100% whiter teeth in 1 week

      Diamond-shaped bristles give you 100% whiter teeth in 1 week

      The DiamondClean's stain-removal pad, made from densely-packed diamond-shaped bristles, removes surface stains caused by food and drinks. You'll notice a whiter smile, up to 100%**, in just 7 days.

      Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

      Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

      Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

      Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

      Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

      Brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use, but with BrushSync™ you'll be reminded before this happens. Your smart toothbrush will track how often and how hard you brush, and will notify you when it’s time for a replacement. Don’t have a smart Philips Sonicare toothbrush? Just monitor your blue replacement bristles, and when they turn white you’ll know it’s time for a fresh brush head.

      Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results***

      Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results***

      Youll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync mode-pairing feature***. The W DiamondClean brush head syncs with your BrushSync enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle***, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional whitening. All you need to do is start brushing.

      Click-on design for simple brush head placement

      Click-on design for simple brush head placement

      Your W DiamondClean brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except Philips One and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        White
        Bristle stiffness feel
        Medium
        Reminder bristles
        Blue bristle color fade away
        Size
        Standard

      • Compatibility

        Brush head system
        Click-on
        Suitable for these models
        • 2 Series plaque control
        • 2 Series plaque defense
        • 3 Series gum health
        • DiamondClean
        • DiamondClean Smart
        • EasyClean
        • FlexCare
        • FlexCare Platinum
        • FlexCare Platinum Connected
        • FlexCare+
        • for Kids
        • HealthyWhite
        • HealthyWhite+
        • PowerUp
        • ProtectiveClean
        BrushSync mode-pairing
        Yes
        Not suitable for
        Philips One, Essence+

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        8 W DiamondClean standard

      • Quality and performance

        Replacement
        Every 3 months
        Tested
        for optimal usage

      • Health benefits

        Plaque removal
        Removes up to 7x more plaque*
        Gum health
        Helps improve gum health
        Whitening
        Whiter teeth in just one week

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      • Individual results may vary
      • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
      • BrushSync™ mode-pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™ enabled toothbrush handles

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