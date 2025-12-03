Other items in the box
- USB cable
- Quadstream nozzle
- Travel pouch
- Standard nozzle
- Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000
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HX3072/00
For an everyday clean in-between teeth
Experience gentle yet effective flossing with the nozzles for the Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser. The Standard nozzle gives a targeted clean between teeth. While the Comfort nozzle, with its soft tip, has been designed for sensitive gums.See all benefits
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Standard and Comfort
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recurring payment
The N1 Standard tip is ideal for an all-round everyday clean, effectively removing plaque and debris from between your teeth and along the gumline.
The N1 Standard single-stream tip is ideal for removing stubborn food debris. 97% of users agree it is suitable for removing food debris from between teeth***.
The N2 Comfort tip has a soft rubber end that's specially designed for use on sensitive teeth and gums without compromising on plaque removal. 95% of users agree that it cleans efficiently and is extra gentle on the gums**.
Both tips can be rotated up to 360 degrees to help you get to hard-to-reach areas like the back of your mouth.
It couldn't be easier to switch or replace tips when you want to. All it takes is a quick click on or off. To ensure good hygiene, replace the flosser's tips every six months.
Fits the Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser only. This is not compatible with other Philips Sonicare Flossers.
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