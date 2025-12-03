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    • For an everyday clean in-between teeth For an everyday clean in-between teeth For an everyday clean in-between teeth

      Philips Sonicare Nozzles for Compact Flosser Standard and Comfort

      HX3072/00

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      For an everyday clean in-between teeth

      Experience gentle yet effective flossing with the nozzles for the Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser. The Standard nozzle gives a targeted clean between teeth. While the Comfort nozzle, with its soft tip, has been designed for sensitive gums.

      See all benefits
      Suggested retail price: $29.95

      Philips Sonicare Nozzles for Compact Flosser Standard and Comfort

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      For an everyday clean in-between teeth

      Removes up to 99.9% plaque in treated areas*

      • For an everyday clean
      • 2 tips: N1 Standard for between-teeth cleaning and N2 Comfort for sensitive teeth and gums
      • Compatible with the Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser only
      N1 Standard tip ideal for thorough everyday cleaning

      N1 Standard tip ideal for thorough everyday cleaning

      The N1 Standard tip is ideal for an all-round everyday clean, effectively removing plaque and debris from between your teeth and along the gumline.

      N1 single-stream cleaning ideal for removing food debris

      N1 single-stream cleaning ideal for removing food debris

      The N1 Standard single-stream tip is ideal for removing stubborn food debris. 97% of users agree it is suitable for removing food debris from between teeth***.

      N2 Comfort tip ideal for sensitive teeth and gums

      N2 Comfort tip ideal for sensitive teeth and gums

      The N2 Comfort tip has a soft rubber end that's specially designed for use on sensitive teeth and gums without compromising on plaque removal. 95% of users agree that it cleans efficiently and is extra gentle on the gums**.

      360° rotation for hard-to-reach areas

      360° rotation for hard-to-reach areas

      Both tips can be rotated up to 360 degrees to help you get to hard-to-reach areas like the back of your mouth.

      Designed for everyday use

      Designed for everyday use

      It couldn't be easier to switch or replace tips when you want to. All it takes is a quick click on or off. To ensure good hygiene, replace the flosser's tips every six months.

      Compatible with Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser only

      Compatible with Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser only

      Fits the Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser only. This is not compatible with other Philips Sonicare Flossers.

      Technical Specifications

      • Compatibility

        Compatible with
        Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser

      • Ease of use

        Nozzle attachment
        Easy clicks on and off with 360° rotation
        Nozzle replacement
        Replace nozzles every 6 months for good hygiene

      • Items included

        N1 Standard nozzle
        1
        N2 Comfort nozzle
        1

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • USB cable
      • Quadstream nozzle
      • Travel pouch
      • Standard nozzle
      • Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000
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      Reviews

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      • in an in-vitro study, actual results may vary
      • *When used with comfort nozzle, Survey, USA, N=109, 2023
      • **When used with standard nozzle, Survey, USA, N=109, 2023

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