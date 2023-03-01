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    • Our largest & most advanced airfryer for guaranteed results. Our largest & most advanced airfryer for guaranteed results. Our largest & most advanced airfryer for guaranteed results.

      7000 Series Airfryer Combi XXXL Connected

      HD9875/90

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Our largest & most advanced airfryer for guaranteed results.

      The Philips 7000 Series Combi Airfryer is our largest & most advanced airfryer. With Auto-Cook Programs and dynamic airflow, you can now cook the widest variety of foods with guaranteed results.

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      7000 Series Airfryer Combi XXXL Connected

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      Our largest & most advanced airfryer for guaranteed results.

      Surprisingly effortless, with perfect results.

      • Rapid CombiAir Technology
      • Auto-cook programs
      • 22-in-1 cooking functions
      • Connected to HomeID
      Rapid CombiAir technology for extra flavour and variety

      Rapid CombiAir technology for extra flavour and variety

      Enjoy delicious food with up to 99% less added fat.* Patented Rapid CombiAir Technology with unique star-shaped design uses our fastest dynamic dual air flow that goes around and through the food ensuring even cooking with perfect texture inside and out, for a wide variety of delicious meals in 40% less time**.

      Auto cooking programs provide guidance for best results

      Auto cooking programs provide guidance for best results

      Get guided through the whole process. Our new auto cooking programs take the stress out of cooking when you're in a hurry. Simply select your ingredient and let the Airfryer Combi do the rest.

      HomeID remembers your preferences and inspires healthy meals

      HomeID remembers your preferences and inspires healthy meals

      Select, set & relax. Choose a recipe in the HomeID app and send it to the Airfryer. Monitor the progress of your meal from the comfort of your couch. Over 10,000 delicious recipes tailored to your Airfryer, with easy step-by-step instructions. ***

      Prepare more food with a wide variety of cooking functions

      Prepare more food with a wide variety of cooking functions

      One device, 22 cooking functions. Fry, grill, roast, bake, braise, slow cook, broil, dehydrate, defrost and more!

      8.3L capacity for large meals, perfect for families & groups

      8.3L capacity for large meals, perfect for families & groups

      Our largest Single Basket Airfryer yet. With an 8.3L capacity, effortlessly cook for up to 7 people. Perfect for family meals, friends gatherings, and meal prepping. Fits a 2.2kg whole chicken or 2kg of French fries.****

      Save up to 70% energy by cooking 50% faster

      Save up to 70% energy by cooking 50% faster

      Save time and energy. Cook up to 50% faster and save up to 70% energy when cooking with Philips Airfryer compared to your oven.*****

      Dishwasher safe with an improved design for cleaning

      Dishwasher safe with an improved design for cleaning

      We haven't just made cooking easier, we also improved cleaning with a new design. A single motion wipes the inside effortlessly to save time and hassle on cleaning. All parts are also dishwasher safe.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        2200  W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Number in pack
        1
        Battery Product
        No

      • General Specification

        Primary Material
        Plastic
        Secondary Material
        Stainless Steel
        Capacity
        8.3L
        Heat-resistant
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Transparent lid
        No
        Interface
        Digital (LED)
        Cord length
        1 m
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Keep warm function
        Yes
        Programs
        Auto-Cook programs (12)
        Number of baskets
        1
        Removable basket
        Yes
        Temperature range
        40-200 °C
        Timer
        180 min
        Remote control
        Yes
        Internet connectivity
        Yes
        Technology
        RapidAir Combi
        Integrated on /off switch
        Yes
        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Adjustable thermostat
        Yes
        Power light
        Yes
        Cool-touch handgrips
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes
        Temperature indicator
        Yes
        Coolwall enclosure
        Yes
        Maximum temperature (°C)
        200 C
        Related Accessories 1
        HD9920
        Related Accessories 2
        HD9921
        Related Accessories 3
        HD9956
        Non-stick coating
        Yes
        Warranty
        2 years
        Single or dual basket
        Single basket
        Connectivity
        Yes
        Related Accessories 4
        HD9916
        Related Accessories 5
        HD9960
        Related Accessories 6
        HD9963

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        33.5 cm
        Product Width
        35.7 cm
        Product Height
        44.7 cm
        Product Weight
        9.4kg
        Product Dimension
        33.5 x 35.7 x 44.7cm (L x W x H)
        Package Length
        48.1 cm
        Package Width
        38.1 cm
        Package Height
        42.9 cm
        Package Weight
        9.4 kg
        Package Dimension
        48.1 x 38.1 x 42.9  cm (L x W x H)

      • Durability

        Case
        >90% recycled materials
        Manual
        100% recyclable user manual

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        9,4  kg
        Dimensions of product (WxHxD)
        335x351x447 mm

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Cool wall exterior
        • Dishwasher safe
        • On/off switch
        • Ready signal
        • Temperature control
        • Power-on light
        • Quickclean
        • LED display
        • Time control
        • Rapid CombiAir technology
        • Keep warm
        • Wifi connectivity
        Cooking methods
        • Frying
        • Roasting
        • Grilling
        • Baking
        • One-pot cooking
        • Stir-frying
        • Sautee
        • Cook from frozen
        • Reheating
        • Defrosting
        • Keep warm
        • Dehydrating
        • Toasting
        • Stewing
        • Fermenting
        • Confit
        • Slow Cooking
        • Braising
        • Sous vide
        • Combi Baking
        • Combi Roasting
        • Combi Grilling

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Black
        Material of main body
        Plastic

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        >90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

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      • *Cooking of 1kg of fresh fries with 1 tablespoon of oil vs traditional deep frying with 2L
      • **vs. airfryers with RapidAir Technology
      • ***Number of recipes may vary per country
      • **** 2kg capacity refers to frozen fries, chicken, veggies, roasts… 8,3L capacity refers to the total volume of the pan
      • ***** Based on internal lab measurement: cooking one chicken (AF setting 160C no preheat) and salmon filet (AF setting 200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven.
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