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7000 Series
Airfryer Combi XXXL Connected
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Our largest & most advanced airfryer for guaranteed results.
Surprisingly effortless, with perfect results.
Rapid CombiAir Technology
Auto-cook programs
22-in-1 cooking functions
Connected to HomeID
Rapid CombiAir technology for extra flavour and variety
Enjoy delicious food with up to 99% less added fat.* Patented Rapid CombiAir Technology with unique star-shaped design uses our fastest dynamic dual air flow that goes around and through the food ensuring even cooking with perfect texture inside and out, for a wide variety of delicious meals in 40% less time**.
Auto cooking programs provide guidance for best results
Get guided through the whole process. Our new auto cooking programs take the stress out of cooking when you're in a hurry. Simply select your ingredient and let the Airfryer Combi do the rest.
HomeID remembers your preferences and inspires healthy meals
Select, set & relax. Choose a recipe in the HomeID app and send it to the Airfryer. Monitor the progress of your meal from the comfort of your couch. Over 10,000 delicious recipes tailored to your Airfryer, with easy step-by-step instructions. ***
Prepare more food with a wide variety of cooking functions
One device, 22 cooking functions. Fry, grill, roast, bake, braise, slow cook, broil, dehydrate, defrost and more!
8.3L capacity for large meals, perfect for families & groups
Our largest Single Basket Airfryer yet. With an 8.3L capacity, effortlessly cook for up to 7 people. Perfect for family meals, friends gatherings, and meal prepping. Fits a 2.2kg whole chicken or 2kg of French fries.****
Save up to 70% energy by cooking 50% faster
Save time and energy. Cook up to 50% faster and save up to 70% energy when cooking with Philips Airfryer compared to your oven.*****
Dishwasher safe with an improved design for cleaning
We haven't just made cooking easier, we also improved cleaning with a new design. A single motion wipes the inside effortlessly to save time and hassle on cleaning. All parts are also dishwasher safe.