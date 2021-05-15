Hi there, We're sorry to hear that you're not satisfied with our vacuum cleaner. Have you made sure that the vaccum cleaner is clean on the inside? Sometimes it can happen that your vacuum's hose, tube or nozzle become clogged or blocked. Also, the brush could be blocked by tangled hair. The suction power will be affected by this and your vacuum might not be able to pick up dirt as expected, since air cannot go through as easily as it should. Check if any of these parts are blocked, and if they are, remove the blocking elements. If this doesn't improve your experience, please reach out to us on Social Media. We’re available 24/7 on Facebook (https://philips.to/fb247) and Twitter (https://philips.to/tw247). Alternatively, you can reach out to us via the contact page on our website (https://philips.to/2XeizXO). Someone of our staff will then try their best to help you further. Hope to speak to you soon! Kind regards, Philips Consumer Care