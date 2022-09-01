Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
DST8050/21
Wrinkle-free results in seconds
Discover the Philips Azur 8000 Series steam iron. With 240g turbo steam and 2400W power, it smooths even the toughest creases in just one glide.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Steam Iron
Total
recurring payment
Make every ironing session easier with intelligent motion-sensing technology. This Philips Steam Iron has an advanced feature that detects when the iron is in motion and automatically releases steam to power through creases. You get consistent results with less effort without needing to press any buttons. It’s ironing, made smart with powerful steam when you need it.
With a generous 350ml water tank, the Philips Azur Steam Iron lets you tackle more laundry in one go. The larger capacity means fewer trips to refill, so you can iron your clothes without the hassle. Whether you’re doing a full basket or just a quick refresh, enjoy uninterrupted steam performance from start to finish.
To give you peace of mind the steam iron automatically switches itself off after 8 minutes.
One optimal setting for all ironable fabrics. For no burns, guaranteed. Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric and you can iron everything from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely, in any order, without waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes.
The quick calc release helps to maintain peak performance by removing calcium build-up or limescale.
Smoothly glide over creases with the super-smooth SteamGlide Elite soleplate that is gentle on your clothes. Super-smooth SteamGlide Elite soleplate is durable, scratch-resistant and easy to keep clean.
Get started on your ironing in no time with more power for fast heat-up.
With a continuous steam output of 55g/min, no glide over your garments is wasted so you can remove creases faster.
240g strong steam boost to remove stubborn creases from all your garments.
The vertical shots of steam let you freshen up garments on the hanger and remove creases from curtains as they hang. Press and release the steam boost trigger for shots of steam on demand.
Calc management
Technical specifications
Design
Weight and dimensions
Easy to use
Guarantee
Crease removal
Fast & powerful crease removal
Technology
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.