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CP9934/01
Lid+whisker
This lid covers the milk frother and the whisker creates the ultimate in foam stiffness and fineness milkfroth. Both lid and whisker are dishwasher proof for easy cleaning. Compatible with SENSEO® Milk Twister.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.
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