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    • Lid+whisker Lid+whisker Lid+whisker

      Lid+whisker

      CP9934/01

      Lid+whisker

      This lid covers the milk frother and the whisker creates the ultimate in foam stiffness and fineness milkfroth. Both lid and whisker are dishwasher proof for easy cleaning. Compatible with SENSEO® Milk Twister.

      Lid+whisker

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      Lid+whisker

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      Technical Specifications

      • Suitable for:

        SENSEO® Milk Twister
        • CA6500
        • CA6502
        L'OR BARISTA coffee machine
        • LM8014/6x
        • LM8018/9x
        • LM8014/8x
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