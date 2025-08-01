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    • Gentle, clean shave. Even on sensitive areas. Gentle, clean shave. Even on sensitive areas. Gentle, clean shave. Even on sensitive areas.

      Lady Shaver Series 6000 Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry

      BRL138/00

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Gentle, clean shave. Even on sensitive areas.

      Discover gentle, quick, and comfortable shaving. Shaves hair down to 0.2 mm. Because life’s too busy for complicated shaving routines - enjoy effortless shaving that fits your schedule and gives you skin comfort. Dermatologically tested.

      See all benefits
      Suggested retail price: $99.95

      Lady Shaver Series 6000 Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry

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      Lady Shaver Series 6000

      Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry

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      Gentle, clean shave. Even on sensitive areas.

      Shave gently. Care truly. Self-care isn't selfish.

      • Wet & Dry use
      • For legs, body & bikini
      • +4 accessories
      • Up to 80 min runtime
      Removes hair as short as 0.2 mm for a gentle, clean shave.

      Removes hair as short as 0.2 mm for a gentle, clean shave.

      3 blade system for a smooth, gentle shave - prevents nicks and cuts. Consists of dual sided trimmer tips that pre-trim all hair. Shaving foil with diamond shaped openings are designed to shave pre-trimmed hair in one go.

      Less burning, less redness, more skin comfort.**

      Less burning, less redness, more skin comfort.**

      Say goodbye to razor burns and redness - 80% of women experienced smooth, irritation-free skin after use.** Dermatologically tested on sensitive skin.

      Wet for the shower. Dry for on-the-go.

      Wet for the shower. Dry for on-the-go.

      Seamlessly fits into your routine - whether you're in the shower or on the move. Wet or dry, the choice is yours.

      Dermatologically tested on sensitive skin.

      Dermatologically tested on sensitive skin.

      Where technology meets care - for skin that feels as good as it looks. Designed for gentleness, tailored for care - because you deserve an experience that’s more than ordinary.

      Plastic parts made with >55% recycled plastics.

      Plastic parts made with >55% recycled plastics.

      Plastic parts made with >55% recycled plastics, paper-based packaging and no adapter in the box. A one-time purchase that lasts for years.*** One shaving foil, a whole year of effortless shaving.

      Fast and easy. Cord-free. Up to 80 min runtime.

      Built for the way hair grows. Shave both ways: Up. Down. Done. No cord holding you back - effortlessly reach every spot, from underarms, to legs, to toes. Stay powered for up to 80 mins on one charge. No interruptions.

      Shave, trim & shape bikini area with bikini trimming head.

      Personalize your bikini routine - trim and shape with confidence, thanks to the included bikini trimming head and bikini comb.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Yes
        Bikini trimmer head
        Yes
        Bikini trimmer comb
        Yes
        Trimming comb
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery type
        LiFePO4
        Charging time
        8  hour(s)
        Battery run time
        Up to 80 mins

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        5V/7.5 W
        USB-A cable
        Yes
        Power adaptor
        No

      • Features

        1 speed setting
        Yes

      • Service

        2 year warranty
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Cordless
        Yes
        Wet & Dry
        Yes
        Charging
        USB-A Charging (5V⎓ / ≥1A)

      • Performance

        3 Blade system
        Yes
        Dermatologically tested
        Yes
        Rounded trimmer tips
        Yes

      • Design

        Anti-slip grip
        Yes

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      Reviews

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      • 76,2% agrees, HPT the Netherlands, n=42, 2025.
      • * vs their current lady shaver, HUT Germany N=49, 2021.
      • ** with 2 years warranty.

      Payment

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