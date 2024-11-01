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    • Smooth and shiny hair with care and control Smooth and shiny hair with care and control Smooth and shiny hair with care and control

      StraightCare Essential ThermoProtect straightener

      BHS376/00

      Smooth and shiny hair with care and control

      Specially designed for easy and fast styling with long Keratin-infused plates and 6 temperature settings. Care for your hair with ThermoProtect technology preventing overheating.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      StraightCare Essential ThermoProtect straightener

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      Smooth and shiny hair with care and control

      • ThermoProtect technology
      • Keratin-infused plates
      • 6 temperature settings
      ThermoProtect technology

      ThermoProtect technology

      ThermoProtect technology distributes heat evenly across the plates, preventing overheating to protect your hair.

      Keratin ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

      Keratin ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

      Keratin-infused ceramic plates glide smoothly through your hair, for quick and easy styling.

      Temperature range from 160°C up to 230°C

      Temperature range from 160°C up to 230°C

      Choose between temperature range from 160°C up to 230°C to secure long-lasting result while minimizing risk of hair damage.

      6 temperature settings for better control

      6 temperature settings for better control

      Variable temperature settings for better control. Lower temperatures for last minute touch ups and gentle styling. Higher temperatures for long lasting results.

      100mm long plates for fast and easy straightening

      100mm long plates for fast and easy straightening

      The longer 100mm plates enable better contact with the hair to help you achieve perfect straightening results easier and in less time.

      Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 30 sec

      Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 30 sec

      The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 30 seconds.

      Auto shut-off for safe usage

      Auto shut-off for safe usage

      The styler has an automatic shut-off function for safe usage. It automatically switches off after 60 minutes.

      Key-lock function for safe and easy storage

      Key-lock function for safe and easy storage

      The plates can be locked together for safe and easy storage.

      Universal voltage for worldwide use

      Universal voltage for worldwide use

      Compatible with 110-240 volts. Can be used wherever you travel in the world.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        110-240  V
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Heat-up time
        30 sec
        Plate size
        28X100mm
        Type of temperature control
        Turning rheostat
        Styling temperature
        160°C - 230°C

      • Features

        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Material plates
        Keratin-infused ceramic plates
        Storage hook
        Yes
        Plate lock
        Yes
        Ready to use indicator
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

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