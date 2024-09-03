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    • Seven temperatures. Zero compromises Seven temperatures. Zero compromises Seven temperatures. Zero compromises

      Reverse Osmosis purification Instant Pure Water Tap | 7 Temperature Settings

      AUT6104BN/79

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Seven temperatures. Zero compromises

      Green tea at 75°. Boiling for the pot. Seven precise temperatures, one elegant tap — with Aquaporin Inside™ RO technology that removes PFAS, chlorine, pharmaceuticals and 110+ harmful substances. Purified water, your way.

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      Suggested retail price: $1,999.00

      Reverse Osmosis purification Instant Pure Water Tap | 7 Temperature Settings

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      Reverse Osmosis purification

      Instant Pure Water Tap | 7 Temperature Settings

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      Seven temperatures. Zero compromises

      Removes PFAS, chlorine and 110+ contaminants

      • Reduces PFAS, chlorine and more.
      • Ambient, 45°C to 95°C
      • NSF/ANSI 58 372 tested
      • Brushed Nickel Smart Faucet
      • Watermark 3497 3498 certified
      Aquaporin Inside™ Reverse Osmosis

      Aquaporin Inside™ Reverse Osmosis

      Harnessing the power of nature. This reverse osmosis system uses a biomimetic membrane with aquaporin proteins — the same proteins found in nature that help water pass through cell membranes. It effectively filters out harmful substances down to 0.0001 micron. Aquaporin Inside™ technology, developed by Aquaporin A/S (Denmark), has been tested in collaboration with NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) for use in space missions—demonstrating outstanding innovation, reliability, and performance.

      Smart Faucet with 120° swivel

      Smart Faucet with 120° swivel

      Precision Meets Convenience. The elegantly designed smart faucet combines form and function, featuring a durable ABS plastic and zinc alloy housing. It integrates both the system control unit and purified water outlet into one sleek interface. Easily select from seven temperature settings (ambient, 45°C, 55°C, 65°C, 75°C, 85°C, 95°C) and four dispensing volumes (240 ml, 500 ml, 1000 ml, or continuous flow). The 120° swivel design offers flexible positioning, making it exceptionally user-friendly for everyday use.

      Designed and Manufactured to Australian Standards

      Designed and Manufactured to Australian Standards

      In Australia, all plumbing products must be WaterMark certified and installed by a licensed plumber. This Philips tap is fully certified to AS/NZS 3497:2021 for drinking water treatment systems, confirming compliance with Australian and New Zealand regulatory, safety, and performance standards. Ask your retailer about professional installation options.

      Continuous flow heating

      Continuous flow heating

      This system uses continuous flow heating technology to provide instant hot purified water. The internal tank is constantly refilled with purified water, so it never runs empty. It can deliver up to 1.5 L of water above 90°C continuously. The temperature is maintained between 92°C and 95°C, reheating in 20-second cycles as needed. Energy-efficient, it uses ≤0.5 kWh per 24 hours to maintain temperature (when idle). The tank is made from 316L low-carbon stainless steel for excellent strength and corrosion resistance.

      Total Dissolved Solids monitoring

      Total Dissolved Solids monitoring

      The smart faucet displays TDS levels, giving you real-time water qualityre-assurance. This system is tested to reduce Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) and complies with NSF/ANSI Standard 58 for point-of-use reverse osmosis (RO) systems. In compliance with NSF/ANSI the system meets rigorous standards for material safety, structural integrity, and filtration performance. In addition the system is tested to reduce over 110 potentially harmful substances, including bacteria, chloride, microplastics, fluoride, PFAS chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

      FreshPro™ Anti-TDS Creep

      FreshPro™ Anti-TDS Creep

      Even when the tap hasn't been used for hours, the first glass should be just as pure as the last. TDS creep occurs when reverse osmosis systems are unused for a period, allowing total dissolved solids to slowly pass through the membrane, temporarily raising the TDS level in the purified water. The Philips FreshPro™ system prevents this by automatically flushing the system with purified water — even during standby periods. This proactive flushing reduces TDS creep and ensures the first glass of water is just as pure as the last.

      High filtration efficiency

      High filtration efficiency

      Most traditional RO systems waste 3 litres of water for every 1 litre purified — a serious concern in a country that manages some of the world's most variable rainfall. This system achieves 65% water recovery, producing 2 litres of purified water for every 1 litre sent to drain. That's more than three times more efficient than conventional systems, and consistent with Philips' commitment to sustainable design.

      Tankless, Compact, Efficient

      Tankless, Compact, Efficient

      Traditional RO systems offer 50 GPD (gallons per day) — equivalent to 0.13 litres per minute and therefore need storage tanks to offer an acceptable water flow. Philips Instant Pure RO Taps offer 400 to 1000 GPD, enabling flow rates of up to 2.6 litres per minute — 20x faster than conventional systems. No need for large storage tanks!

      Certified to NSF/ANSI Standards 58 & 372

      Certified to NSF/ANSI Standards 58 & 372

      This system has been independently tested by CTI International in accordance with NSF/ANSI Standard 58, which evaluates point-of-use (POU) reverse osmosis systems. The certification covers: material safety, structural integrity, TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) reduction, product documentation and performance. The system achieved a TDS reduction of over 95%. It is also certified by CSA Group International to NSF/ANSI Standard 372, confirming lead-free compliance for all materials in contact with drinking water.

      Fast flow filtration

      Fast flow filtration

      This advanced system delivers a high water purification capacity of 800 gallons per day (GPD), supporting an instant filtration flow of 2.1 L/min for both ambient and heated water. Designed to meet the needs of larger households, it provides continuous, on-demand purified water without requiring a separate storage tank—saving space and ensuring water is always fresh.

      Quick-Twist easy replacement

      Quick-Twist easy replacement

      The 5-layer filter cartridge (Philips AUT609R800/00) is tested to keep its performance for at least 6,000 liters of water purification. Recommended to replace after 2 years of usage. A filter lifetime indicator on the smart faucet will remind you when the cartridge is nearing the end of its lifetime and should be replaced.

      Technical Specifications

      • Filtration performance

        Chlorine reduction
        Yes
        Filter lifetime
        5 in 1 filter: up to 24 months
        Microplastics reduction
        Yes
        Filter Precision
        down to 0.0001 microns
        Pesticides reduction
        Yes
        Water hardness reduction
        Yes
        Bacteria reduction
        Yes
        VOC reduction
        Yes
        Viruses reduction
        Yes
        Heavy metals reduction
        Yes
        Filtration mode
        Purified water only
        Total dissolved solids (TDS) reduction
        Yes
        PFOA reduction
        Yes
        PFAS reduction
        Yes

      • Filter specifications

        Filtration capacity
        6000L
        RO membrane specifications
        800 GPD RO membrane
        Stage of filtration
        5-stage

      • General specifications

        Product Dimension (LxWxH)
        455*171*425  mm
        Replacement filter cartridge
        AUT609R800
        Inlet water temperature
        5-38  °C
        Rated Water Flow Rate
        2.1L/min
        Drain water ratio
        65%（2:1）
        Power
        120W
        Inlet water pressure
        0.1-0.4 Mpa
        Faucet
        With filter lifetime reminder
        Applicable inlet water
        Municipal tap water
        Water storage tank
        Tankless
        Pressure booster pump
        Included
        Faucet
        With TDS display and filter lifetime reminder
        Heating system
        Instant heating
        Voltage
        220-240
        Installation
        Vertical installation only

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      • *Tested by 3rd party testing agency under laboratory conditions. The contaminants or other substances reduced by this water filter are not necessarily in all users' water.
      • **Based on filling up a glass of 150ml.

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