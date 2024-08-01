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    • Purified. Chilled. Crafted for taste Purified. Chilled. Crafted for taste Purified. Chilled. Crafted for taste
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      Reverse Osmosis purification Pure Water Station | Crafted for Taste

      ADD6912BK/79

      Overall rating / 5
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      Purified. Chilled. Crafted for taste

      Philips Water Station with instant heating and thermoelectric cooling, fitted in a retro and delicate design. Aquaporin Inside™ RO technology is tested in cooperation with NASA/ESA. Unique post-RO filter supports great tasting water.

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      Suggested retail price: $999.00

      Reverse Osmosis purification Pure Water Station | Crafted for Taste

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      Pure Water Station | Crafted for Taste

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      Purified. Chilled. Crafted for taste

      Removes PFAS, chlorine and 110+ contaminants

      • Chilled purified water
      • Instant Hot purified water
      • 2 purified water jugs
      • NASA/ESA tested Aquaporin Inside™
      • Reduces PFAS, Fluoride, Viruses, Bacteria, Microplastics and much more
      Reverse Osmosis with Aquaporin Inside™

      Reverse Osmosis with Aquaporin Inside™

      Harnessing the power of nature. This reverse osmosis system uses a biomimetic membrane with aquaporin proteins — the same proteins found in nature that help water pass through cell membranes. It effectively filters out harmful substances down to 0.0001 micron. Aquaporin Inside™ technology, developed by Aquaporin A/S (Denmark), has been tested in collaboration with NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) for use in space missions—demonstrating outstanding innovation, reliability, and performance.

      Purified chilled water

      Purified chilled water

      Purified water is chilled in a dedicated cold-water chamber thanks to thermoelectric "Peltier" cooling technology. Water is chilled by absorbing heat from the water on the cold side of the Peltier device and dissipating this heat on the other side. It can chill 1.0L purified water in less than one hour (25°C down to 8°C). Easily dispense refreshing, purified and chilled water via a touch at the screen.

      Purified hot water

      Purified hot water

      The fresh hot water is dispensed within seconds, at the temperature (ambient, 45°, 55°, 85°, 95°C) you like, bringing out the maximum aroma in your drinks.

      Refined tasting water

      Refined tasting water

      The activated carbon post-filter (ADD547) is made of natural coconut shell, which has an iodine value as high as 1200 and refined pores down to 1 micron. Such high quality guarantees a crisp and pure taste. Examined and recognised by SGS water sommeliers!

      UV-C LED keeps the cold water fresh

      UV-C LED keeps the cold water fresh

      UV-C LED technology activates every hour in the cold water tank, inhibiting bacteria growth in the freshly filtered water by up to 99.9%**.

      Excellent filtration efficiency

      Excellent filtration efficiency

      Traditional RO systems are often inefficient, typically wasting 9 to 12 litres of water for every 3 litres of purified water produced — a recovery rate of just 20%. This level of water waste is a concern, particularly in regions facing water shortages. In contrast, the Philips cartridge used in this RO water station achieves 75% water recovery: it produces 3 litres of purified water with only 1 litre of water going to the drain, offering a more sustainable and efficient filtration solution.

      Reject water management

      Reject water management

      Reverse Osmosis filtration separates clean water (permeate) from contaminants (reject water). Since portable water stations are not plumbed in, the rejected water is recycled back into the tap water tank. Sensors continuously measure the level of total dissolved solids (TDS) in the water, both before and after the filtration. The user will be warned to empty and then refill the water tank when needed.

      Purified water jugs (2)

      Purified water jugs (2)

      Thanks to the design of the portable purified water jug, you always have plenty of pure-tasting water to carry around for cooking and makings drinks. You can even chill one jug with filtered water in the fridge for cold drinks, and keep the other jug placed in the water station for refilling.

      5 temperature settings for your different needs

      We provide pure-tasting water from ambient to piping hot. Tea, coffee, baby formula. You can do a million things with it.

      Plug and play; no installation required

      The dispenser will start to work as soon as you connect the power and turn it on. No need to plumb in.

      Filter lifetime indicator reminds on-time filter replacement

      The filter lifetime indicator reminds you to replace the filter on time, to ensure the best filtration performance.

      2,000L filtration capacity

      The RO filter is good for filtering 2,000 liters of water, helping to save thousands of plastic bottles every year. So its not only good for you, its good for the environment too.

      Commonly-used volume settings at the touch of a button

      You can always find a suitable water volume to fill your cups, mugs, bottles, or even jugs.

      Self-cleaning mode to clean water pipes regularly

      After you return from holiday, simply activate the self-cleaning mode to rinse the water pipes with hot water, so that you feel more confident about the hygiene of the system.

      Technical Specifications

      • Filtration performance

        Chlorine reduction
        Yes
        Pesticides reduction
        Yes
        Bacteria reduction
        Yes
        Water hardness reduction
        Yes
        VOC reduction
        Yes
        Viruses reduction
        Yes
        Heavy metals reduction
        Yes
        Total dissolved solids (TDS) reduction
        Yes
        Drain ratio
        75% (3:1)
        Stage of filtration
        5-stage

      • Applicable conditions

        Rated voltage
        220V

      • Filter specifications

        Filter precision
        down to 0.0001 microns
        Filtration capacity
        2000L
        4in1 AQP RO filter
        ADD541/90
        All-in-One AQP RO filter
        Up to 12 months
        Post coconut shell activated carbon filter
        ADD547/90

      • General specifications

        Product Dimension (LxWxH)
        426*211*398  mm
        Applicable inlet water
        RO purified water
        Inlet water temperature
        5-38  °C
        Display
        LED
        Purified water jug
        Yes
        Purified water jug capacity
        1.2L
        Tap water tank
        5.3L capacity
        Country of origin
        Made in China

      • Main parameters

        Rated Power
        2200  W
        Inlet water pressure
        0-0.06MPa

      • Country of origin

        Filtration dispenser
        China

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      • * Tested by 3rd party testing agency under laboratory conditions. The contaminants or other substances reduced by this water filter are not necessarily in all users' water.

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