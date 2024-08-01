Purified chilled water

Purified water is chilled in a dedicated cold-water chamber thanks to thermoelectric "Peltier" cooling technology. Water is chilled by absorbing heat from the water on the cold side of the Peltier device and dissipating this heat on the other side. It can chill 1.0L purified water in less than one hour (25°C down to 8°C). Easily dispense refreshing, purified and chilled water via a touch at the screen.