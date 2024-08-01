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ADD6912BK/79
Purified. Chilled. Crafted for taste
Philips Water Station with instant heating and thermoelectric cooling, fitted in a retro and delicate design. Aquaporin Inside™ RO technology is tested in cooperation with NASA/ESA. Unique post-RO filter supports great tasting water.See all benefits
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Pure Water Station | Crafted for Taste
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Harnessing the power of nature. This reverse osmosis system uses a biomimetic membrane with aquaporin proteins — the same proteins found in nature that help water pass through cell membranes. It effectively filters out harmful substances down to 0.0001 micron. Aquaporin Inside™ technology, developed by Aquaporin A/S (Denmark), has been tested in collaboration with NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) for use in space missions—demonstrating outstanding innovation, reliability, and performance.
Purified water is chilled in a dedicated cold-water chamber thanks to thermoelectric "Peltier" cooling technology. Water is chilled by absorbing heat from the water on the cold side of the Peltier device and dissipating this heat on the other side. It can chill 1.0L purified water in less than one hour (25°C down to 8°C). Easily dispense refreshing, purified and chilled water via a touch at the screen.
The fresh hot water is dispensed within seconds, at the temperature (ambient, 45°, 55°, 85°, 95°C) you like, bringing out the maximum aroma in your drinks.
The activated carbon post-filter (ADD547) is made of natural coconut shell, which has an iodine value as high as 1200 and refined pores down to 1 micron. Such high quality guarantees a crisp and pure taste. Examined and recognised by SGS water sommeliers!
UV-C LED technology activates every hour in the cold water tank, inhibiting bacteria growth in the freshly filtered water by up to 99.9%**.
Traditional RO systems are often inefficient, typically wasting 9 to 12 litres of water for every 3 litres of purified water produced — a recovery rate of just 20%. This level of water waste is a concern, particularly in regions facing water shortages. In contrast, the Philips cartridge used in this RO water station achieves 75% water recovery: it produces 3 litres of purified water with only 1 litre of water going to the drain, offering a more sustainable and efficient filtration solution.
Reverse Osmosis filtration separates clean water (permeate) from contaminants (reject water). Since portable water stations are not plumbed in, the rejected water is recycled back into the tap water tank. Sensors continuously measure the level of total dissolved solids (TDS) in the water, both before and after the filtration. The user will be warned to empty and then refill the water tank when needed.
Thanks to the design of the portable purified water jug, you always have plenty of pure-tasting water to carry around for cooking and makings drinks. You can even chill one jug with filtered water in the fridge for cold drinks, and keep the other jug placed in the water station for refilling.
We provide pure-tasting water from ambient to piping hot. Tea, coffee, baby formula. You can do a million things with it.
The dispenser will start to work as soon as you connect the power and turn it on. No need to plumb in.
The filter lifetime indicator reminds you to replace the filter on time, to ensure the best filtration performance.
The RO filter is good for filtering 2,000 liters of water, helping to save thousands of plastic bottles every year. So its not only good for you, its good for the environment too.
You can always find a suitable water volume to fill your cups, mugs, bottles, or even jugs.
After you return from holiday, simply activate the self-cleaning mode to rinse the water pipes with hot water, so that you feel more confident about the hygiene of the system.
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