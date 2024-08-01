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    • Purified hot water. Ready in three seconds Purified hot water. Ready in three seconds Purified hot water. Ready in three seconds

      Reverse Osmosis purification Pure Hot Water Station | Ready in 3 Seconds

      ADD6901HBK01/79

      Overall rating / 5
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      Purified hot water. Ready in three seconds

      Four temperatures, four volumes, purified hot water in three seconds — from the most compact station in the range. Aquaporin Inside™ RO removes PFAS and 110+ contaminants. No plumber, no installation. Just plug in.

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      Suggested retail price: $799.00

      Reverse Osmosis purification Pure Hot Water Station | Ready in 3 Seconds

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      Reverse Osmosis purification

      Pure Hot Water Station | Ready in 3 Seconds

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      Purified hot water. Ready in three seconds

      Removes PFAS, chlorine and 110+ contaminants

      • Instant Hot purified water
      • 3 temperature and 4 volume presets
      • UV-C LED keeps water fresh
      • NASA/ESA tested Aquaporin Inside™
      • Reduces PFAS, Fluoride, Viruses, Bacteria, Microplastics and much more
      Reverse Osmosis with Aquaporin Inside™

      Reverse Osmosis with Aquaporin Inside™

      Harnessing the power of nature. This reverse osmosis system uses a biomimetic membrane with aquaporin proteins — the same proteins found in nature that help water pass through cell membranes. It effectively filters out harmful substances down to 0.0001 micron. Aquaporin Inside™ technology, developed by Aquaporin A/S (Denmark), has been tested in collaboration with NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) for use in space missions—demonstrating outstanding innovation, reliability, and performance.

      Fresh hot water on demand in 3 seconds

      Fresh hot water on demand in 3 seconds

      Thanks to instant heating technology, freshly purified hot water is dispensed within seconds.

      UV-C LED keeps water fresh

      UV-C LED keeps water fresh

      UV-C LED technology in the purified water tank inhibits bacteria growth in the freshly filtered water by up to 99.9%**.

      Excellent filtration efficiency

      Excellent filtration efficiency

      Traditional RO systems are often inefficient, typically wasting 9 to 12 litres of water for every 3 litres of purified water produced — a recovery rate of just 20%. This level of water waste is a concern, particularly in regions facing water shortages. In contrast, the Philips cartridge used in this RO water station achieves 75% water recovery: it produces 3 litres of purified water with only 1 litre of water going to the drain, offering a more sustainable and efficient filtration solution.

      Reject water management

      Reject water management

      Reverse Osmosis filtration separates clean water (permeate) from contaminants (reject water). Since portable water stations are not plumbed in, the rejected water is recycled back into the tap water tank. Sensors continuously measure the level of total dissolved solids (TDS) in the water, both before and after the filtration. The user will be warned to empty and then refill the water tank when needed.

      4 preset water volumes for your different needs

      150ml, 200ml, 300ml, and 500ml, you can always find the best volume setting for your favorite cups.

      4 preset temperatures for your different needs

      Precisely controlled temperatures for your different needs. No more waiting for cooling down to a specific temperature. No matter coffee, tea or honey water, you can always make your favorate drink within seconds.

      2,000L filtration capacity

      The RO filter is good for filtering 2,000 liters of water, helping to save thousands of plastic bottles every year. So its not only good for you, its good for the environment too.

      Plug and play; no installation required

      No installation needed for the dispenser. With a compact design, you can put it anywhere at home.

      ClearSmart intelligent system

      Real-time filter status display, remind you to replace the filter if it is needed.

      Safety lock to prevent mis-operation or burning

      When the output water temperature is above 45 celsius, the safety lock will be automatically activated to prevent mis-operation or scalding.

      Technical Specifications

      • Filtration performance

        Filtration level
        5-stage
        Pesticides reduction
        Yes
        Water hardness reduction
        Yes
        Lead reduction
        Yes
        PFOA reduction
        Yes
        Recommended filter lifetime
        12 months**
        PFOS reduction
        Yes

      • Purification system

        Chlorine removal
        Yes

      • Heating performance

        Heating method
        Instant heating

      • Filter specifications

        Filter precision
        RO:0.0001um
        Filtration capacity
        2000L

      • Input water conditions

        Input water temperature
        5-38℃  °C

      • General specifications

        Product color
        Black
        Applicable inlet water
        Municipal tap water
        Voltage and frequency
        220V-240V~, 50Hz/60Hz
        Replacement filter cartridge
        ADD541
        Inlet water temperature
        5-38℃  °C
        Water temperature
        Ambient, 45, 85, 95  °C
        Water volume
        150, 200, 300, 500ml
        Product size
        200*302*404mm
        Raw water tank
        4L
        UV sterilaztion
        yes
        Filter lifetime indicator
        yes

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      • * Tested by 3rd party testing agency under laboratory conditions. The contaminants or other substances reduced by this water filter are not necessarily in all users' water.
      • ** Tested by 3rd party testing agency under laboratory conditions.

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