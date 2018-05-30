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    • Drive with style Drive with style Drive with style
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      DiamondVision Headlight bulb<br>

      12342DVS2

      Drive with style

      Philips DiamondVision halogen headlamp is the ultimate style upgrade for your car with up to 5000K white light. With the specially designed blue coating, DiamondVision makes you stand out from the crowd.

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      DiamondVision Headlight bulb<br>

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      Drive with style

      Up to 5000K ultimate white light

      • Type of lamp: H4
      • Pack of: 2
      • 12 V,60/55 W
      • Style
      Change both your headlamps simultaneously for more safety

      Change both your headlamps simultaneously for more safety

      Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance

      Wide range of 12V lamps for all functions

      Wide range of 12V lamps for all functions

      Which 12V lamp for which function? Philips Automotive offers all car specific functions : high beam, Low beal, front fog , front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, license plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights

      Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass^

      Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass^

      UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, eliminating the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability to withhold increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce more powerful lighting. ^Application varies per bulb type.

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity

      Cool elegance for your headlights

      Philips DiamondVision Vision headlight lamps provide the perfect choice for drivers who want a crisp white look for their headlights. Thanks to the Philips patented coating technology,DiamondVision provide a truly white light for great visibility and style.

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers.

      For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standards on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide, is equipped with Philips lighting.

      Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity^

      Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit. ^Application varies per bulb type

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Style
        Product highlight
        5000K

      • Product description

        Application
        • Additional high beam
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Base
        P43t-38
        Designation
        H4
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Marking ECE
        N/A
        Range
        DiamondVision
        Technology
        Halogen
        Type
        H4

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        B3/Tc = 300/500

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        up to 5000  K
        Lumens
        950 lm ± 15%  lm

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        60W/55W  W
        Voltage
        12  V

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        12342DVS2
        Ordering code
        69661830

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        S2A
        EAN1
        8711500696618
        EAN3
        8711500789174

      • Packed product information

        Width
        5.3  cm
        Height
        10.9  cm
        Net weight per piece
        21.5  g
        Gross weight per piece
        126,5  g
        Length
        10.9  cm
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        20

      • Outerpack information

        Length
        27.6  cm
        Width
        22.8  cm
        Height
        12.6  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        2,53  kg

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