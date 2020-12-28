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Discontinued

Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

SHB4805RG/00

2.5

| (2) Reviews

Ultra light. Big sound.

Discover weightless freedom, with no wires to hold you down. Philips Flite Everlite wireless headphones blend style and everday simplicity. Compact and ultralight with clear sound, all day.

See all benefits

Gravity defying headphones

Ultra light. Big sound.

  • 32mm drivers/closed-back

  • Over-ear

  • Soft ear cushions

  • Flat folding

Rechargeable battery offers up to 12 hours of playtime

Rechargeable battery offers up to 12 hours of playtime

With 12 hours of playtime, you'll have enough power to keep your music going all day.

Bluetooth 4.1 and HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP support

Bluetooth 4.1 and HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP support

Pair your smart device with your headphones using Bluetooth and enjoy the freedom of crystal clear music and phone calls - without the hassle of cables.

Five-minute Fast Charge technology

Five-minute Fast Charge technology

Fast Charge technology gives you a quick burst of power when the battery is running low. Just five minutes of charging time gets you one hour of playback.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.5

of 5

2

Reviews

5
3
2

28/12/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

For the Mrs tab

Thought Id test what I got her, look nice very light and block out side noise well, Give a very good range of sound from lowest rumbles to crisp clear vocals and highs had cinema type feel to the sound, good for price, not sure if mid base felt little airy and light and volume wasn't loadest but enough for most people, this being said was first time using these and tablet so it may be something can iron out in settings eq. Or diffent sound source, straight out box worked well, clear sound, better frequency range than many, but may punch

Pros

Light weight, comfortable, good frequency range, cost,

Cons

Could be loader, maybe to light for sum, may lack on puch if can't adjust sound mode

This review was made for SHB4805RG Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Date of Use 2020-11-27

This review was made for SHB4805RG Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Date of Use 2020-11-27

05/11/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Stopped Working After A Month. Poor Connectivity.

These look very nice and are comfortable, but they stopped working after a month. Pressing the button for about 30 seconds they eventually started up again, but now are completely dead. Also they were very hard to connect to my iPhone 8 Plus. I had to disconnect from my computer, while it is supposed to remember and be used with different devices. Then I couldn't connect back to my Mac and had to disconnect from the iPhone. It took ages to connect back to my Mac. I tried multiple times to connect back to the iPhone and was never able to again. Now they don't work at all. I reported this to Philips. After forever on the phone the associate I spoke to said I 'may' get an e-mail that I would need to respond to but that if I didn't get the e-mail, I would need to contact them back. Huh?? I never got the e-mail; should I be surprised? I don't have time messing around chasing people. So customer service doesn't deal with problems directly, apparently. The shop I bought them from wants me to jump through hoops. Ironically, the cheapie off-brand pair I have had 5 years are still working and connect easily to everything. Unfortunately the cheap plastic headband part cracked, so they fall off. This is just a hassle and waste of money and time. They weren't super expensive, but its still hard earned money and time down the drain on a faulty product that worked for 4 weeks.

Pros

Look good. Comfortable. Sturdy plastic and metal housing.

Cons

DON'T WORK: 1) Electronics stopped working. 2) Software/connectivity problems with all devices.

This review was made for SHB4805RG Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Date of Use 2020-10-04

This review was made for SHB4805RG Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Date of Use 2020-10-04

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary