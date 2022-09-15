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HX3671/33
Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.
Sonic technology combined with our brush action gently removes 3x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.See all benefits
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Sonic electric toothbrush
Total
recurring payment
Powerful bristle vibrations drive microbubbles deep between your teeth and along your gum line for a refreshing experience. You will get two month's worth of manual brushing in just 2 minutes.** 31000 brush strokes per minute gently clean your teeth, break up plaque, and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
Built-in pressure sensor automatically detects pressure you apply, warns you, and reduces the toothbrush vibrations automatically to help protect your gums. The toothbrush will make a pulsing sound as a reminder to ease off the pressure. 7 out of 10 people found this feature helped them become better brushers.
All brush heads wear out over time, so you'll want to keep an eye on yours to make sure you're still getting a great clean. Our BrushSync technology tracks how long you've been using your brush head for, and how hard you've been brushing. The BrushSync replacement reminder on your handle and a short beep gives you a heads up when it's time to replace it.
Battery life lasts up to 14 days so you can go long periods without charging.
Sonicare electric toothbrush with advanced sonic technology is clinically proven to remove upto 3X more plaque from your teeth and along the gum line while protecting your gums
2 minute SmarTimer and 30-second QuadPacer guide you to brush for the recommended time in all areas of your mouth to ensure a complete clean.
Slim, light-weight, and ergonomic design makes the toothbrush easy to hold and use so that you can get an amazing clean without any strain.
Our Easy-Start program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power the first 14 times you use your new toothbrush.
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Smart sensor technology
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