2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Support
SCF314/02
Discontinued
Can I use my Philips Avent breast pump with any Avent products?
How to set up your Philips Avent breast pump?
Is it still safe to use the honey-coloured BPA-free breast pump and/or feeding bottles?
What are Philips Avent bottles and parts made of?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
When should I buy a breast pump?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair