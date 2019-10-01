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    • Helps you breastfeed longer, comfortably** Helps you breastfeed longer, comfortably** Helps you breastfeed longer, comfortably**
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      Philips Avent Nipple Shield

      SCF153/03

      Helps you breastfeed longer, comfortably**

      Nipple shields are designed to help you breastfeed when you are experiencing nipple issues or latch on challenges. The ultra-thin butterfly shaped nipple shield allows breast contact for baby.

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      Suggested retail price: $24.95

      Philips Avent Nipple Shield

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      Helps you breastfeed longer, comfortably**

      May help baby to latch and gentle on your skin**

      • Shaped to allow skin contact
      • Protect sore nipples
      • Medium(21mm)
      • 2 pcs
      Shaped to allow skin contact with the baby

      Shaped to allow skin contact with the baby

      Our Nipple Shields ultra-thin butterfly shape is designed for skin-to-skin contact for baby. Thanks to the shape not only the nose is in contact with the breast but also the chin allowing the baby to smell mom`s scent and touch mom`s skin. Just position the shield over the center of your nipple to make sure your baby can properly latch on the entire areola. Enjoy bonding with your litttle one while protecting your nipples.

      Designed to help with latch on challenges

      Designed to help with latch on challenges

      We designed our Nipple Shields to help babies with early latch on challenges and help you breastfeed longer**. For mothers with flat and inverted nipples and babies with weak sucking technique or oral anomalies, the Nipple Shield can provide a nipple shape for latch on, keeping and maintaining a protruded position during baby`s feeding pauses.

      Made for sensitive, sore or painful nipples

      Made for sensitive, sore or painful nipples

      Nipple shields are designed to cover and protect the nipples of lactating women to support breastfeeding. It is indicated for use when the mother has sore, sensitive, cracked nipples or suffers from nipple pain.

      Babies can drink at their own pace

      Babies can drink at their own pace

      If mom`s milk flow needs controlling or the baby lacks strength, nipple shields are also a great support. The three holes in the tip of the shield can help rate the breastmilk flow for the baby in case there is an oversupply of milk. This way the baby can drink at his own pace in case the mother is experiencing an overactive let down.

      Designed to fit

      Designed to fit

      Nipple shields are available in two sizes to better fit your breast. Small shields fit from 12mm nipple diameter and medium up to 21mm. To find your size, get comfortable and place one of the punched rings over your nipple. Rotate shield clockwise and guide your nipple into the tunnel. Then stretch the shield’s base around the areola. If there is 2mm of space between the nipple and silicone, this is the right fit. Tip: Size are based on the mamilla and not the areola. Not sure? Ask your Health Care Professional for support.

      Combining breast and bottle feeding

      The ultra-thin, soft silicone material of the Philips Avent Nipple Shield is closer to our infant feeding solutions to help seamless transition between breast and bottle feeding when combining both.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Butterfly shaped design
        Yes

      • Material

        Nipple shield
        BPA Free*, Silicone

      • What is included

        Nipple shields 21mm
        2  pcs
        Hygienic carrying case
        1  pcs

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      • *0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
      • **in case of flat or inverted, sore, sensitive, cracked, painful nipples and some babies with latch on challenges
      • ALWAYS READ THE LABEL AND FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS FOR USE
      • Warning to avoid choking and swallowing - Never leave the nipple shield and the hygiene case unattended and keep out of reach of children. - Inspect before each use. Throw away at the first signs of damage or weakness or after 2 months of usage.

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