2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Support
HX8211/02
Discontinued
Can I use my Sonicare AirFloss charger to charge my toothbrush?
Is the battery of my Philips Sonicare AirFloss replaceable?
How can I tell which model of Philips Sonicare AirFloss I have?
What do the battery lights mean on my Philips Sonicare AirFloss?
How to clean my Philips Sonicare AirFloss
How to use my Philips AirFloss Fill & Charge station
My Philips Sonicare AirFloss works less powerfully
My Philips Sonicare AirFloss makes a whistling sound
My Philips Sonicare AirFloss reservoir lid has fallen off
My Philips Sonicare Fill & Charge is not filling my AirFloss completely
My Philips Sonicare AirFloss does not turn on
My gums bleed when I use the Philips Sonicare AirFloss
The nozzle of my Philips Sonicare AirFloss is not coming off or breaks easily