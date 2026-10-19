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The nozzle of my Philips Sonicare AirFloss is not coming off or breaks easily

If you find that the nozzle of your Philips Sonicare AirFloss is not coming off from the handle or if it breaks easily, find the solutions below on how you can fix this.

The information on this page applies to the following models: HX3062/00, HX3042/00, HX8424/10. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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