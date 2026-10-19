My gums bleed when I use the Philips Sonicare AirFloss

When starting a new oral care routine, it is normal for your gums to bleed. One reason for this is because you may not have been cleaning in certain areas that cannot be reached.

Any discomfort will disappear as your gum health improves.

Note: If bleeding is excessive or does not stop within 3 to 4 weeks of regular use of AirFloss, consult your dentist.

Still have questions?

Contact our Consumer Care Agents for further assistance or visit our support page.