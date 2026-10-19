My gums bleed when I use the Philips Sonicare AirFloss

2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
If you are using your Philips Sonicare AirFloss for the first time, a little discomfort or bleeding can occur. Read more information below on why this happens.
The information on this page applies to the following models: HX8491/03, HX8431/03, HX8331/03. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Is the battery of my Philips Sonicare AirFloss replaceable?
How can I tell which model of Philips Sonicare AirFloss I have?
Where can I buy Philips Sonicare AirFloss and accessories?
Can I use other brands of mouthwash with my AirFloss?
Can I use my Sonicare AirFloss charger to charge my toothbrush?
What do the battery lights mean on my Philips Sonicare AirFloss?
How to clean my Philips Sonicare AirFloss
How to use my Philips AirFloss Fill & Charge station
How do I use my Philips Sonicare AirFloss?